13 details you probably missed in 'The Fault in Our Stars'

There are many visuals for Augustus and Hazel's interests, including band and video-game posters.

There's a continuity error with the name of the hotel Augustus and Hazel stay at in Amsterdam.

"An Imperial Affliction" is a fictional book referenced in the movie. 20th Century Studios

When Hazel is first shown reading "An Imperial Affliction" by fictional author Peter Van Houten, there's a page on the left side where the word "to" is repeated six times.

It could just be a typo in the fake book made for the prop. But the first-person story follows Anna, who has a rare kind of blood cancer, so the repetition could also be a writing choice to show the effects of her medication and chronic illness.

Augustus and Isaac play video games together in the movie. 20th Century Studios

Augustus has a number of posters for real video games in his bedroom, including "Gears of War 3," "Halo 3," "Medal of Honor: Warfighter," and "Mass Effect 3."

All of the posters depict shooter-style video games, and the game Augustus and Isaac are shown playing also falls into that category.

Hazel recommended "An Imperial Affliction" to Augustus early in their relationship. 20th Century Studios

When Augustus texts Hazel during dinner, her lock screen is visible.

Viewers can see her selected photo is a zoomed-in shot of part of the cover of "An Imperial Affliction."

There were some continuity errors with the pillows in Augustus' bedroom. 20th Century Studios

Augustus has a bench in his room between the trophy wall on the left and the media area to the right.

The bench has multiple pillows on it during some parts of the scene where Isaac breaks trophies, but the pillows disappear in other shots.

Hazel watches the episode of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" where Angel loses his soul. 20th Century Studios

Hazel watches a season-two episode of The WB's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" titled "Innocence."

The episode shows Buffy losing her virginity to Angel, her on-again, off-again vampire love interest. As a result, Angel's curse to be a vampire with a soul is lifted, forcing him to revert to his evil persona, Angelus.

In a way, the brooding character the audience grew to love dies on this episode and is replaced with an unrecognizable villain.

Hazel goes through a similar experience when Augustus dies just weeks after they sleep together.

Augustus is a fan of Marvel's "S.H.I.E.L.D." comics. 20th Century Studios

When Hazel and Augustus are talking on the phone, a pile of comic books is shown in Augustus' room.

They're all "S.H.I.E.L.D.," a Marvel series that fits Augustus' love of heroic and mission-driven stories, which is further evidenced by his taste in movies throughout the film.

"The Hectic Glow" is a fictional band created by John Green. 20th Century Studios

Hazel and Augustus seem to like the same music.

Both teens have posters for "The Hectic Glow" in their rooms, a fictional band John Green created for the story.

Hazel had no text history between her and Augustus after being hospitalized. 20th Century Studios

Hazel briefly stops speaking with Augustus after being hospitalized.

She eventually calls him after he texts her a few times. But when she views his messages, none of their previous text conversations appear on the screen.

Hazel had a phone notification earlier alerting her that she was running out of storage, so she may have deleted their messages because of that.

The Amsterdam hotel is located one street away from Van Houten's home. 20th Century Studios

Augustus and Hazel leave their hotel and take a streetcar to Van Houten's house in Amsterdam.

But the email Van Houten's assistant, Lidewij, sent Hazel specifically stated that their hotel was only one street away.

It's certainly believable that Hazel would have a hard time walking even a short distance in her current medical condition. But the scene of them traveling is quite long, and they end up walking down a block after taking public transit.

The hotel name was originally referenced as the Hotel De Filosoof. 20th Century Studios

When Lidewij first emails Hazel about the Amsterdam trip, she says they'll be staying at the Hotel De Filosoof.

But when Hazel writes Augustus a note later in the film, he's shown looking at stationary from the Hotel De Vreugde in Amsterdam.

Hazel seems to have a wide collection of YA novels. 20th Century Studios

Most of the visible books in Hazel's room are popular young-adult novels, much like the book the film is based on.

The original "Warrior Cats" series is on the top left of the shelf, Penguin Random House's line of clothbound classics is on the bottom right, and there are C.S. Lewis books on the left as well.

Hazel also has copies of "Catching Fire" and "Mockingjay" by Suzanne Collins on her shelf, but the trilogy's first book, "The Hunger Games," isn't visible in the shot.

Hazel was compared to Van Houten's daughter, who died after having Leukemia. 20th Century Studios

When Van Houten tells Hazel that she reminds him of his daughter, who had Leukemia and died, she replies, "I remind a lot of people of a lot of people."

In the "Fault in Our Stars" book, Hazel also reminded Augustus of his ex-girlfriend, who had cancer and died.

Death is a central theme of the story, but this wasn't foreshadowing. Hazel doesn't die in the movie.

Augustus' gray T-shirt sported a Butler Bulldogs logo. 20th Century Studios

When Hazel and Augustus first meet at their support group, Augustus is wearing a gray shirt with a Butler Bulldogs logo on it.

Hazel is shown sleeping in the same shirt when her parents enter her room to tell her that Augustus died.