The State

Cayce juvenile killed grandfather, injured grandmother, police say

By Ted Clifford,

5 days ago

A grandfather was killed and his wife injured by their grandchild inside a home on Sunnyside Drive in Cayce , according to the Cayce Police Department.

The juvenile, whose gender and age have not been released, allegedly shot at the grandmother, according to the Cayce Police Department. While she was not struck by gunfire, she was injured, police say.

The juvenile was arrested Friday afternoon after a call was made to the police at approximately 3 pm.

“No cause has been finalized as our officers continue to investigate,” the Cayce Police Department said in a statement.

Given the young age of the offender, law enforcement has indicated that no further information will be released about the juvenile at this time.

“The matter will be adjudicated through the Family Court system and the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice,” according to the statement.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office had not released the name of the victim on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement has asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime-Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or the Cayce Police Department at 803-794-0456.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

