Red Light Roundup 02/20 – 03/05/2023

By Paso Robles Press,

5 days ago
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

February 20, 2023

22:18 — Michael Reyes, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 800 block of Pine St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], MISAPPROPRIATION OF LOST PROPERTY [485 PC], Case no. 230572

N/A — Leonard Trujillo, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited for DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC], Case no. 230574

N/A — Robert Lewis, of Atascadero was arrested. Case no. 230575

February 22, 2023

09:43 — Steve Teixceira, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 3200 block of Sulphur Spring for CHECK FRAUD [476 PC], GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], Case no. 230264

01:30 — Trissa Blackburn, of Los Osos was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no.230580

01:30 — Veronica Paramo, of Atascadero was on-view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230580

09:42 — Kevin McIntyre, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 900 block of Park Street for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230583

09:43 — Steve Teixceira, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 210909

09:43 — Steve Teixceira, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 3200 block of Sulphur Springs for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230584

13:30 — Christopher Meloon, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 2000 block of Theatre Dr for PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 230586

N/A — Mario Galvez, of Shandon was summoned/cited on the corner of Stoney Creek and Alamo Creek for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], NO PROOF OF INSURANCE [16028(A)VC], Case no. 230589

N/A — Laird Cronin, of Shandon was arrested. Case no. 230588

February 23, 2023

15:23 — Louis Esposito, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 500 block of Palm Ct for STALKING [646.9(A)PC], Case no. 230213

01:17 — Fidel Mendozadelacruz, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the corner of Spring St and 32nd St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230591

09:04 — John Jones, of Tehachapi, was on-view arrest on the corner of 12th and Riverside Ave for POSSESSION FOR SALES OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11378 HS], TRANSPORTATION OR SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11379(A)HS], Case no. 230593

18:45 — Thomas Tracey, of Paso Robles was arrested for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], Case no. 230599

February 24, 2023

01:18 — Victor De La Cruz Garcia, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 3300 block of Oak St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230600

18:57 — Tanner Harris, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 230607

February 25, 2023

02:30 — Pedro Holguin, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the corner of 12th and Vine St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230608

08:33 — Cord Charlton, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230609

17:11 — Gonzalez Ponce, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 100 block of Olive St for PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], Case no. 230613

21:30 — Eric Contreras, of Salinas was on-view arrest on the corner of HWY 46 E and Ramada Dr for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230615

23:29 — Marcelino Martinezfrancisco, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the corner of HWY 46 and Union Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230617

February 26, 2023

03:50 — Geoffrey Curry, of Rosamond was summoned/cited on South Vine at HWY 46 W for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 230619

07:00 — Ismael Vitervoortiz, of Santa Maria was taken into custody on Dry Creek Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230618

February 27, 2023

00:32 — Alicia Ningarynunez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Experimental Station Rd for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 230624

09:12 — Felipe Moreno, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 230630

14:16 — David Alvarez, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 2200 block of Oak St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 230636

04:26 — Wetzel Spears, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Experimental Station Rd for FALSE IMPRISONMENT [236 PC], DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 230628

22:56 — Jeni Maldonado, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 29th St and Pine St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 230645

February 28, 2023

12:41 — Elijah Kulinski, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park St for GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230399

14:03 — Juan Alvarezmorales, of Nipomo was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Creston Rd for DEFRAUDING AN INNKEEPER [537(A)PC], Case no. 230656

20:26 — Robert Shore, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 500 block of 12th St for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 230657

March, 01 2023

03:24 — Tanner Harris, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 230658

03:20 — Albert Francis, of San Luis Obispo was arrested for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 230658

12:19 — Princeton Givens of Santa Maria, was taken into custody on the 4700 block of Airport Rd INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 230664

21:32 — Anna Albino Schuenck, of Florida was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave for DUI CAUSING INJURY [23153(F)VC], Case no. 230671

March 02, 2023

10:00 — Jilberto Sabedra, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230674

10:00 — Debra Portney, of Shandon was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230674

00:00 — Louis Gonsalves was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 230677

14:16 — Zachary Elliott, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2900 block of Union Rd for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 230679

23:54 — Ashley Pearce, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of 24th St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 230683

March 03, 2023

00:12 — Robert Kortje, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of 24th St for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 230683

00:15 — Fidel Ortega, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of Creston and S River for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230684

00:36 — Severiano Ortegamoreno, was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230685

02:11 — Dustin Tarasevic, of Fresno County was on view arrest on the 1900 block of Ramada Dr for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230686

12:03 — Michael Mendibles, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Paso Robles St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 230690

12:03 — Adan Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Paso Robles St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230690

13:03 — Pedro Guerrero, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Niblick and Appaloosa for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230693

18:50 — Poppi Woosley, of Kern County was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 230696

23:25 — Hector Ruizalvizar, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2500 block of Spring St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230699

10:15 — Mark Greer, of Paso Robles was arrested for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 230698

March 04, 2023

01:45 — Anthony Harvey, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230701

21:31 — Miguel Barraza, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)PC], Case no. 230702

19:20 — Francisco Cuevas, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of 23rd St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 230708

21:51 — Jerod Snider, of PAs oRobles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Riverbank Ln for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 230709

23:14 — Daniel Cooks, of Paso Robles was arrested for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 230711

March 05, 2023

01:27 — Donaciano Gonzalez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Spring St for FOURTH-TIME DUI [23550(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 230714

11:04 — Maria Galanos, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230717

12:05 — Paul Yciano, of Shandon was arrested for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 230718

13:57 — Francisco Cuevas, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2200 block of Oak St for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 230721

18:07 — Matthew Smith, of Atascadero was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230723

20:03 — Pedro Martinezisidro, of Paso Robles was arrested for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 230724

22:06 — Andrea Kern, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Park St for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 230725

