Daily Press

Williamsburg-James City County School Board aims for 10% increase in teacher salaries

By Dominic Catacora, Daily Press,

6 days ago
With Virginia set to announce the new school accreditation results in September, W-JCC officials are discussing if they're ready, and if efforts to improve since last year have been enough. Daily Press/TNS

Despite continued uncertainty on what the General Assembly will propose in its upcoming budgets, the Williamsburg-James City County School Board would like to see a 10% increase in staff salaries in the division’s upcoming 2023-24 budget.

At Tuesday’s work session, members of the school board asked that the increase be included in the superintendent’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year .

The work session was the last school board discussion before the board attends a joint meeting with the localities on March 17.

Educators and staff within the school division for months have been advocating for a 10% increase in salary to be included in the division’s upcoming 2023-24 budget, appearing before the board of supervisors and school board. The question is what the Virginia Senate and the Virginia House of Representatives will propose in their respective budgets.

“You’re asking about a budget of need, and part of that budget is supporting our teachers, and that’s why I totally support the 10%,” school board member Sandra Young said. “We might as well ask for what we need. If this is a true budget of need, which I know that Dr. Herron and her staff have worked diligently on, then let’s do the 10%.”

Up to this point in the budget cycle, the school division has been developing a projected budget based on the governor’s proposed budget.

The last iteration of Superintendent Olwen Herron’s 2024 proposed budget included an 8% salary increase for eligible employees. Based on the previous budget discussions, the division prepared to ask the localities for 3% above the governor’s proposed budget, totaling 8%. According to the school board’s discussions, every 1% increase is estimated to equate to $1.1 million.

“In the original budget, the board looked at the 5% of the governor’s budget and wanted to go 3% above that,” Herron said. “We don’t know where the General Assembly will land. And so, we’re left in a vacuum. It looks like 7% because both the House and the Senate are saying 7% right now, but we don’t have a final statement on that or a final number on that. If they both come through at 7%, then we will have gone 1% above what they’re giving.”

A focus of the division’s upcoming budget is to attract and retain talented educators and staff within the division. WJCC is holding onto the same class sizes next school year as they plan on adding additional staff including special education teachers and math interventionists.

Herron said that the division has been diligent in creating its budget.

If the Virginia General Assembly lands at 7%, then it’s estimated that an additional $2.2 million would allow the WJCC school division to raise teacher salaries by an additional 2% to reach a 10% increase. According to Herron, the division is also aware that most other school divisions will hit a 7% increase, and some may go above it.

Board members collectively expressed that, as they move towards conversations with local funding partners, they would like to move in the direction of aiming for a 10% increase in division staff salary.

Dominic Catacora, 757-798-9833, dominic.catacora@virginiamedia.com

