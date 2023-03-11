Open in App
Arizona State
See more from this location?
Sports Illustrated

Report: 12 Teams Attended Odell Beckham Jr. Workout

By Dan Lyons,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UjYXy_0lFWmSQL00

All three of his former teams were in attendance, but one absence was particularly notable.

Odell Beckham Jr . is preparing for a return to the NFL, after missing the 2022 season due to the ACL injury he suffered during the Rams’ win at Super Bowl LVI.

The former All-Pro wide receiver held a workout for teams in Arizona on Friday, and got turnout from 12 teams, according to CBS’s Jonathan Jones . All three of Beckham’s former teams—the Giants, Browns and Rams—were in attendance, along with the Bills, Cardinals, Chiefs, Jets, Panthers, Patriots, Ravens, Vikings and 49ers.

For a time, it looked likely that Beckham would return to the Rams. By the end of the season, the Bills, Giants and a team that was not at Friday’s workout, the Cowboys, met with Beckham about a potential late-season return that did not materialize.

Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. says Dallas’s lack of representation at Friday’s event doesn’t indicate that the team is out on the big-name wide receiver, noting an “impressive” meeting that Jerry Jones had with Beckham’s mother.

Beckham had 44 receptions for 537 yards and five touchdowns, splitting time between Cleveland and Los Angeles when he last played in 2021. He broke out for the Rams during the playoffs, catching 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason, en route to the team’s Super Bowl victory.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Rodgers’s ‘Wish List’ Receiver OBJ Adds to Jets Speculation
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Zeke Getting Cut by Cowboys Today, To Sign with New Team?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
NFL star’s wife hits back at coach after team trades him right after wedding
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Dallas Cowboys Losing OBJ to Aaron Rodgers' Jets?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Lamar Jackson Fires Back At Adam Schefter's Report He Turned Down $200 Million Guaranteed
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Vander Esch EXCLUSIVE: 'Why I Signed' with Cowboys
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys Big Trade Today
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster leaves Chiefs, agrees to 3-year deal with Patriots
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
NFL Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Jimmy Garoppolo With Raiders
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Longtime Starter
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers Sent ESPN’s Adam Schefter a Stern Text Message
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Washington Commanders Reportedly Tried To Lure 1 Quarterback Out Of Retirement
Washington, DC2 days ago
Jets Had Perfect Tweet After Aaron Rodgers Said He Wants to Play For Them
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
What Jakobi Meyers Said About Leaving Patriots To Join Raiders
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Cowboys, RB Ezekiel Elliott Set to Part Ways, per Report
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Saints Are Signing Veteran Running Back, per Report
Detroit, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy