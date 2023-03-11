Report: 12 Teams Attended Odell Beckham Jr. Workout

All three of his former teams were in attendance, but one absence was particularly notable.

Odell Beckham Jr . is preparing for a return to the NFL, after missing the 2022 season due to the ACL injury he suffered during the Rams’ win at Super Bowl LVI.

The former All-Pro wide receiver held a workout for teams in Arizona on Friday, and got turnout from 12 teams, according to CBS’s Jonathan Jones . All three of Beckham’s former teams—the Giants, Browns and Rams—were in attendance, along with the Bills, Cardinals, Chiefs, Jets, Panthers, Patriots, Ravens, Vikings and 49ers.

For a time, it looked likely that Beckham would return to the Rams. By the end of the season, the Bills, Giants and a team that was not at Friday’s workout, the Cowboys, met with Beckham about a potential late-season return that did not materialize.

Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. says Dallas’s lack of representation at Friday’s event doesn’t indicate that the team is out on the big-name wide receiver, noting an “impressive” meeting that Jerry Jones had with Beckham’s mother.

Beckham had 44 receptions for 537 yards and five touchdowns, splitting time between Cleveland and Los Angeles when he last played in 2021. He broke out for the Rams during the playoffs, catching 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason, en route to the team’s Super Bowl victory.