Outdoors: Steelhead fishing hottest in cold weather months

It has been described as a jolt of electricity that sends a sharp tingle up the arm and directly to the brain.

There also have been references calling it shock therapy of the most positive nature.

Then there is the addiction factor. Once experienced, they keep coming back for more.

Many steelhead anglers will insist that the first marathon arm wrestling session after they have hooked one of these often colorful cold water torpedoes creates an insatiable craving for another round.

“The reaction to that first steelhead hookup is something fishermen never forget,” said Wildwood Anglers guide Brad Dunkle.

“These fish are sassy. They give you a fight that you are not expecting. Once they are hooked, a lot of times you don't feel like you are controlling them – they are controlling you.”

The Sylvania guide has had a front-row seat to this phenomenon numerous times when he has baptized anglers in the steelhead rivers of west Michigan and Ohio's Steelhead Alley.

“This kind of fishing is worth doing cartwheels over,” Dunkle said.

“Most first-timers comment about the strength and tenacity of these fish — they are not used to something that formidable as far as the fight, and then when you add current to that, it’s a real show. They will make these high-speed runs and then come two or three feet out of the water, fighting the whole time.”

And steelhead pattern their runs up these rivers with an abject disdain for the worst of weather. When not much else is cooking on the Great Lakes tributaries fishing front — November, December January, February, and March — steelhead own the stage.

Dunkle recently took Michigan anglers Jon Ryerson and Leif Oquist of Whitehall out on the White River, a very loopy and meandering 90-mile-long tributary that flows out of the Oxford Swamp in Newaygo County before dumping into White Lake at Montague and then into Lake Michigan.

The steelhead success rate is closely linked to stream flow and water clarity, and Dunkle said the trio found the flow a bit above normal and the temperature of the relatively clear water locked in the thirties, keeping the fish tucked in the deeper holes.

“These fish are still in pre-spawn mode with a mix of fresh fish moving in from the lake and fish that have been in the river since the fall,” Dunkle said. “The deep, dark holes with current that’s about walking speed are the ticket.”

Dunkle said these steelhead must know the banks are snow-covered and the air temperature is flirting with freezing since it often takes patience and persistence on the part of the angler to induce a strike.

“Sometimes it pays to hunker down and grind as the fish will convince you they aren’t there, but then on the 103rd drift they decided to wake up and eat,” he said.

From mid-day into the evening has proven to be the best time of day for steelhead action, Dunkle said, since the coldest water temperatures of the day occur in the morning, making the fish ultra lethargic. He added that the water temperature will bottom out in mid-morning, and then climb after that.

A smorgasbord of patterns worked once the fish turned on, with Pat’s Rubber Leg, Gummy Stones, Kaufmann’s Stones, Nuke Eggs, Caddis Larvae, Anderson’s Bird of Prey, and Electric Caddis all catching the attention of the steelhead.

“We had some awesome stonefly hatches, too, in mid-afternoon, which I think helped activate fish to bite,” he said.

Dunkle said he expects the steelhead to ease into the spawning mode soon and show up more in the shallows and riffles in the rivers, but he cautions against disturbing or targeting those fish since they are there to reproduce and put future stocks in the waterways.

Steelhead are actually rainbow trout that spend most of their lives in the Great Lakes, but return to the rivers where they were stocked or hatched during fall and spring runs. Stocked steelhead will usually leave the streams after a year or two, then feed out in the open lake for several years before returning to the stream to spawn.

Michigan has many waterways that support steelhead populations, including the Pere Marquette, Muskegon, St. Joseph, White, and Au Sable rivers. Steelhead for stocking these rivers are raised at state hatcheries, but natural reproduction could account for as much as 40 percent of the steelhead in Michigan's rivers.

In the Buckeye State, steelhead are found primarily in Conneaut Creek and in the Grand, Rocky, Chagrin, Ashtabula, and Vermilion rivers. A few rogue steelhead make their way into other waters that feed into Lake Erie, including the Maumee River.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife released more than 400,000 steelhead in the Steelhead Alley streams in 2022. These fish are raised at the Castalia Fish Hatchery, which is fed by the large aquifers found south of Sandusky Bay.