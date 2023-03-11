Big crash destroys historic Mid City building

It was a bad day for a real estate agent in New Orleans.

A building he was renovating into a headquarters for his real estate agency was destroyed when a box van lost control and crashed into the building, destroying it.

It happened at the corner of Bienville and North Rendon Friday around noon.

The van, owned by Westport Linen Services, lost control after hitting some bumps in the road and veered into the structure.

As the building collapsed part of the structure crashed into a pickup truck parked in the driveway of a next door home.

“Boom. I ran out to see my little brother in the truck. He still tried to get out," Reginald Parker told WWL-TV .

Meanwhile, an inspector with the Historic District Landmarks Commission was at the scene taking pictures.

The inspector was there to record the structure to record demolition work the HDLC had previously cited the owner for as ‘demolition beyond the approved scope.’

Property owner Nick Galliano came to the scene after the crash. He called the timing of the wreck eerie.