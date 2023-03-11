Open in App
Murrells Inlet, SC
WBTW News13

Annual Oyster Roast and Bloody Mary Contest postponed

By Kevin Accettulla,

5 days ago

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The annual Oyster Roast and Bloody Mary Contest scheduled for Sunday has been postponed.

Due to Sunday’s weather forecast, the event will now be held March 26, according to the event’s Facebook page .

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet.

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

