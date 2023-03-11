South Dakota should work to reduce prison population, not build new structures

South Dakota and North Dakota have a lot in common. The land is similar. The weather is similar. Our economies share a lot in common. The size and shape of our populations are almost mirrors of each other.

Yet the prison population of South Dakota is about twice that of North Dakota. Before we spend money to build a new prison, we might try using North Dakota as a template to reduce our prison population to half of what it is now.

Reducing the prison population by half should solve our short and long term prison problems. A rough calculation suggests that half the prison population would need half the space, half the staff and a lot less expense. This should be very attractive to fiscal conservatives.

Unless we are going to argue that South Dakotans are genetically more criminal than North Dakotans, or some other “natural” phenomena, it would seem that we should be able to match their prison population numbers. Unless we can show that North Dakota is somehow less safe than South Dakota, our current approach does not seem to offer bang-for-buck benefit.

The prisons are currently managed by the Department of Corrections. The high numbers of people who return to our prison system suggests they are not correcting much. The solution some people propose is to change the DOC’s name rather than fulfill its mission. I can not see how this approach serves our interest. It seems more like an abdication of responsibility.

This is not to suggest in the least that good people are not trying to improve things. As with most big problems, the solutions are complex and compounding. It is likely that no one has the perfect answers. There may be no perfect answer. But we should not let perfect be the enemy of good. If we are right next door to a state that is doing so much better than we are, it suggests that before we spend money on a new prison, we see if we can reduce the prison population while keeping the public safe. Shouldn’t that be our prime objective?

I lean hard against conspiracy theories. But I will entertain conspiracy hypotheses. When I can’t see a logical reason why a suboptimal solution is being pushed over simpler, cheaper, solutions that seem to suggest much better potential outcomes, I start to look for ulterior motives.

It has occurred to me that the real driver in this interest in a new prison could be a real estate boondoggle. The prison in Sioux Falls sits on prime real estate, perhaps the most valuable in the state. Real estate interests working with politicians to make money at the public expense is not new or unusual. It is historical and common place.

That said, I do not say that is what is happening here. I do say it should not be ruled out. I do say we deserve guarantees that the land continues to belong to the citizens of this state.

Lawrence Diggs, Roslyn, is an author and professional public speaker. Write him at americannews@aberdeennews.com.