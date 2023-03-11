Open in App
Aiken, SC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Aiken Standard

Triple Crown: Pacers & Polo benefits students at USC Aiken

By Stephanie Hill shill@aikenstandard.com,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFexC_0lFWebhg00
Buy Now The Alison South team outlasted AB Beverage for 10-9 victory at Pacers and Polo in 2022. The event is the final leg of the Aiken Triple Crown. Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

A fun day for families that benefits local students is the purpose of Pacers & Polo.

The 18th annual Pacers & Polo event is set for Saturday, April 1, at Powderhouse Polo Field, 820 Powderhouse Road. This event is the “third jewel of Aiken's Triple Crown event,” said Mary Driscoll, vice chancellor for Advancement and External Affairs at USC Aiken.

The net proceeds help students. Driscoll said the advancement office works with the athletic department for the athletic scholarships. The Alumni Association holds a silent auction the day of the event for its two scholarships: an alumni leadership scholarship and an alumni legacy scholarship.

“It’s an opportunity for the university to be engaged with the local community,” Driscoll said. “USC Aiken started because of the need for a hometown university in this area, and we are especially proud and thankful for all of the support that the Aiken community continues to give to the university. This is not just financial support, but through volunteers, internships and employment opportunities.”

The event is coordinated between USCA and the Aiken Polo Club.

The 2023 event would have been the 20th event, but COVID caused a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021, Driscoll said.

For more information, visit https://www.usca.edu/events/pacers-and-polo.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Aiken, SC newsLocal Aiken, SC
Vehicle knocks down infamous Aiken brick wall- again
Aiken, SC2 days ago
Body found in Hardeeville identified as missing Columbia woman
Hardeeville, SC9 days ago
Husband reported Aiken killing, turned self in, police say
Aiken, SC8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Laney High School student passes away after fight with cancer
Wilmington, NC6 days ago
Lexington County approves beer and wine distribution center to set up in West Columbia
West Columbia, SC2 days ago
Student caught with handgun at Glenn Hills High School
Augusta, GA6 days ago
Funeral arrangements made for Former Augusta Commissioner Andy Cheek
Augusta, GA6 days ago
Police make arrest in South Carolina shooting death
Greenville, SC3 days ago
Suspect wanted after Augusta shooting kills an unidentified male victim
Augusta, GA6 days ago
Here’s the suspect in shooting that injured 2 outside North Augusta
North Augusta, SC6 days ago
Coroner’s Office investigating suspicious deaths of 3 people in Augusta
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Homicide investigation underway after man shot in Augusta
Augusta, GA6 days ago
68-year-old man arrested in connection with Augusta gunfire
Augusta, GA3 days ago
Man allegedly killed by grandson in Cayce identified by coroner
Cayce, SC4 days ago
Alex Murdaugh's older brother speaks following murder trial, says he knew Alex was a liar and thief
Hampton, SC8 days ago
CPD officers seize drugs from Columbia home
Columbia, SC6 days ago
Augusta men sentenced to prison for shootout that caught Postal Service driver in crossfire
Augusta, GA7 days ago
2 local inmates die within 2 hours – including concrete truck thief
Grovetown, GA10 days ago
Police arrest 7 people, seize drugs, guns, and cash after serving search warrant on Columbia area home
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Police make a big bust in Grovetown gang battles
Grovetown, GA7 days ago
Theft at local hardware stores, new possible ways to stop it
Augusta, GA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy