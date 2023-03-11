Triple Crown: Pacers & Polo benefits students at USC Aiken

Buy Now The Alison South team outlasted AB Beverage for 10-9 victory at Pacers and Polo in 2022. The event is the final leg of the Aiken Triple Crown. Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

A fun day for families that benefits local students is the purpose of Pacers & Polo.

The 18th annual Pacers & Polo event is set for Saturday, April 1, at Powderhouse Polo Field, 820 Powderhouse Road. This event is the “third jewel of Aiken's Triple Crown event,” said Mary Driscoll, vice chancellor for Advancement and External Affairs at USC Aiken.

The net proceeds help students. Driscoll said the advancement office works with the athletic department for the athletic scholarships. The Alumni Association holds a silent auction the day of the event for its two scholarships: an alumni leadership scholarship and an alumni legacy scholarship.

“It’s an opportunity for the university to be engaged with the local community,” Driscoll said. “USC Aiken started because of the need for a hometown university in this area, and we are especially proud and thankful for all of the support that the Aiken community continues to give to the university. This is not just financial support, but through volunteers, internships and employment opportunities.”

The event is coordinated between USCA and the Aiken Polo Club.

The 2023 event would have been the 20th event, but COVID caused a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021, Driscoll said.

For more information, visit https://www.usca.edu/events/pacers-and-polo.