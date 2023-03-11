Open in App
The Hill

Biden selects new Air Force One design after discarding Trump’s

By Jared Gans,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVBKg_0lFWeMet00

President Biden has selected a new design for Air Force One after discarding the one former President Trump chose during his administration.

An Air Force release from Friday states that Biden has chosen a design for the “Next Air Force One,” which will be a VC-25B aircraft, that will resemble the design for the current VC-25A aircraft for the next iteration.

The release states the new design will account for the VC-25B being larger than the VC-25A and have three main differences.

It will have a light blue tone on the bottom of the plane that is “slightly deeper” than the current “robin’s egg blue.” It will also use a darker blue in the area surrounding the cockpit and not include a polished metal section because the skin alloy on modern commercial aircrafts does not allow it.

The release states the VC-25A has faced gaps in its capabilities and rising maintenance costs and some of its parts have become obsolete. The new VC-25B will have upgrades in electrical power, a mission communications system, a medical facility, an executive interior, a system for self-defense and autonomous ground operations capabilities.

Biden’s decision comes after his administration set aside the design that former President Trump chose for Air Force One that featured a red, white and blue color scheme. A review from the Air Force determined Trump’s design would raise costs and take more time for the updated aircraft that were already behind schedule.

Trump discarded a robin’s egg blue and white design from the Kennedy administration at the time he made his decision.

The Air Force release states that the first VC-25B aircraft delivery is expected in 2027, and the second one is expected in 2028. It said the military branch is prepared to keep the VC-25A aircraft available and operational until the VC-25Bs are ready.

The current VC-25A planes have carried every president since George H.W. Bush.

The Associated Press contributed to this report, which was updated on March 12 at 7:07 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How Joe Biden's Physical Compares to Donald Trump's
Bethesda, MD28 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
Six US Air Force employees fired for failing to keep nuclear weapons stockpile secure
Minot Air Force Base, ND14 days ago
House Democrat says ‘heads should roll’ at White House over Biden’s support to nix DC crime bill
Washington, DC14 days ago
Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who lost her seat in Congress to Trump-backed challenger, to teach at UVA
Charlottesville, VA15 days ago
Joy Behar claims Ohio town where toxic train derailed had it coming after voting for Trump
East Palestine, OH21 days ago
Paul Ryan: If Trump is GOP presidential nominee, 'we are going to lose'
Milwaukee, WI21 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy