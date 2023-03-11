15 commercial building permits issued Feb. 9 in Mesa

Commercial building permits issued Feb. 9 in Mesa are, according to the city’s website (by address, date issued, description, value, type of work and contractor or applicant):

• 1260 W. University Drive; Feb. 9; issued; install 2019 NFPA 72 fire alarm cellular dialer in existing facility. No changes to notification devices; $170; other commercial; ADT Commercial LLC.

• 7546 E. Baseline Road; Feb. 9; issued; interior remodel of existing convenience store; $50,000; tenant improvement (interior only); J&J Remodeling Services LLC.

• 155 W. Main St.; Feb. 9; issued; renovating the existing one-story building into a distillery/tasting room and lounge; $936,215; tenant improvement (interior only); JS Waltz Construction LLC.

• 225 W. First St.; Feb. 9; issued; install a new 3/4-inch landscape meter; $5,000; other commercial; Babbitt Nelson Engineering.

• 60 S. 58th St.; Feb. 9; issued; removing nine parking spaces and one parking island, addition of a new generator within an 8-foot-tall enclosure and other work; $300,000; other commercial; Summit Trades and Services.

• 150 W. Main St.; Feb. 9; issued; tenant improvement of an existing brewery with tasting room to add a kitchen, dining room and restrooms; $844,850; tenant improvement (interior only); ADC Inc.

• 1728 S. Greenfield Road No. 108; Feb. 9; issued; tenant improvement of an existing cafe for a new nutrition retail store with smoothie serving counter; $370,665; tenant improvement (interior only); Matador Construction.

• 9248 E. Cadence Parkway No. 106; Feb. 9; issued; tenant improvement for a new restaurant in an existing shell space; $573,307; tenant improvement (interior only); Schmidt Contractor Services LLC.

• 460 E. Auto Center Drive; Feb. 9; issued; repair damaged feeder and conduit below the parking lot and other work; $60,000; other commercial; Phoenix Contracting Services Inc.

• 11202 E. Germann Road No. 2; Feb. 9; issued; at risk grading permit in advance of building permit; $800,000; at risk grading; Passive Safety Systems US Inc.

• 1350 E. McKellips Road No. 5; Feb. 9; issued; new certificate of occupancy to reflect a higher occupant load for a 5,347-square-foot facility; $973,769; commercial/industrial projects; Sycamore Integrated Health LLC.

• 4515 E. McKellips Road; Feb. 9; issued; install one order canopy and base at drive-thru; $2,389; other commercial; Allen Industries Inc.

• 9012 E. Ray Road; Feb. 9 issued; a use permit for a temporary construction field office for use by the project manager, project coordinator and lead builders; not listed; other commercial; Ryan Cos.

• 3431 N. Reseda Circle No. 9; Feb. 9; issued; installation of a new roof-mounted five-ton HVAC unit and other work; not listed; commercial/industrial projects; Corporate Air Mechanical Services.

• 1111 N. Horne; Feb. 9; issued; afterhours permit for 7 a.m.-4 p.m. construction Saturdays Feb. 11-May 12; not listed; other commercial; not listed.