Orlando, FL
The Magic Insider

Heat vs. Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Odds

By Jeremy Brener,

6 days ago

The Orlando Magic hosts the Miami Heat tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic hopes to grab a win in its final game of a four-game homestand against the in-state rival Miami Heat.

The Heat won both meetings between the two teams earlier in the season, so the Magic seek an opportunity to get revenge and inch closer to evening up the series.

The Heat is coming off a hard-fought win Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, so Miami could be out of gas in the second half of a back-to-back. Orlando needs to take advantage of that and come out of the gates hot if it wants to win this game.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Heat vs. Magic Broadcast Information

  • Date: Saturday, Mar. 11
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass
  • Betting Odds : Heat (-143), Magic (+120)

Heat vs. Magic Injury Report

Miami Heat

  • Kyle Lowry (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
  • Duncan Robinson (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Orlando Magic

  • Jonathan Isaac (OUT - torn left adductor)
  • Kevon Harris (OUT - G League Two-Way)

Heat vs. Magic Projected Starters

Miami Heat

  • PG Gabe Vincent
  • SG Tyler Herro
  • SF Jimmy Butler
  • PF Kevin Love
  • C Bam Adebayo

Orlando Magic

  • PG Markelle Fultz
  • SG Gary Harris
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

