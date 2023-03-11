Heat vs. Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Odds

The Orlando Magic hosts the Miami Heat tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic hopes to grab a win in its final game of a four-game homestand against the in-state rival Miami Heat.

The Heat won both meetings between the two teams earlier in the season, so the Magic seek an opportunity to get revenge and inch closer to evening up the series.

The Heat is coming off a hard-fought win Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, so Miami could be out of gas in the second half of a back-to-back. Orlando needs to take advantage of that and come out of the gates hot if it wants to win this game.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Heat vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Saturday, Mar. 11

Saturday, Mar. 11 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Betting Odds : Heat (-143), Magic (+120)

Heat vs. Magic Injury Report

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Duncan Robinson (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - torn left adductor)

Kevon Harris (OUT - G League Two-Way)

Heat vs. Magic Projected Starters

Miami Heat

PG Gabe Vincent

SG Tyler Herro

SF Jimmy Butler

PF Kevin Love

C Bam Adebayo

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Gary Harris

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

