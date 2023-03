Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Brooklyn apartment building 00:24

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds in Brooklyn.

The body was found at the Louis Armstrong Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the victim was 46, but they did not immediately release his name.

There was no word on what led to the shooting.

So far, no arrests.