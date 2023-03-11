Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Judge Red Hot After Blatant Violation

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The federal judge overseeing Michael Irvin’s misconduct case voiced some frustration towards Marriott. He believes the hotel chain “blatantly” violated his court order.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Judge Amos Mazzant concluded that Marriott “blatantly” violated the order requiring it turn over surveillance video to Irvin. Marriott had until 5 p.m. CT by Friday to hand over the video.

“I am not accustomed to, as a judge, people violating my orders,” Mazzant said.

In response, Marriott’s attorney, Celeste Creswell, said Marriott respects the court’s order. Mazzant still didn’t seem too thrilled about the violation.

“I’ll be very candid,” Mazzant said. “You haven’t shown that. That’s the reason we’re here. … Am I happy about that? No, I’m not happy about that. … It seems like Marriott just looked at my order and didn’t want to produce the video.”

A female hotel worker at Marriott Hotel Phoenix accused Irvin of misconduct during the week of Super Bowl LVII. NFL Network sent the former Dallas Cowboys receiver home from its coverage because of the alleged incident.

Irvin has maintained his innocence.

Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Speak

Two men who were in the Marriott with Michael Irvin during the alleged incident with a female hotel worker have broken their silence. The witnesses described the scene that unfolded.

Phil Watkins, a businessman from Australia, and Bryn Davis, from Philadelphia, both gave their accounts of the incident. Both say there was nothing out of the ordinary.

“I heard some laughter, I looked up, handshakes and they went their separate ways,” Watkins said. “Michael went to his (hotel) room and the woman returned to the desk in the lobby. It was a jovial conversation, there was no reason to believe their was anything untoward.”

“I grew up hating him but it was still exciting to see him,” Davis said. “We decided to try to buy him a drink. He said he couldn’t. We went back and forth about (Eagles quarterback) Jalen Hurts. Had a really cool, quick conversation. He asked if I wanted to take a picture. We stepped outside, took a few pictures. When we came back in, a woman came from around the corner. She met Michael and had a conversation. There was lots of laughter.”