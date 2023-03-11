Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
Outsider.com

Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Judge Red Hot After Blatant Violation

By Dustin Schutte,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7lKO_0lFWbgIM00
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The federal judge overseeing Michael Irvin’s misconduct case voiced some frustration towards Marriott. He believes the hotel chain “blatantly” violated his court order.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Judge Amos Mazzant concluded that Marriott “blatantly” violated the order requiring it turn over surveillance video to Irvin. Marriott had until 5 p.m. CT by Friday to hand over the video.

“I am not accustomed to, as a judge, people violating my orders,” Mazzant said.

In response, Marriott’s attorney, Celeste Creswell, said Marriott respects the court’s order. Mazzant still didn’t seem too thrilled about the violation.

“I’ll be very candid,” Mazzant said. “You haven’t shown that. That’s the reason we’re here. … Am I happy about that? No, I’m not happy about that. … It seems like Marriott just looked at my order and didn’t want to produce the video.”

A female hotel worker at Marriott Hotel Phoenix accused Irvin of misconduct during the week of Super Bowl LVII. NFL Network sent the former Dallas Cowboys receiver home from its coverage because of the alleged incident.

Irvin has maintained his innocence.

Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Speak

Two men who were in the Marriott with Michael Irvin during the alleged incident with a female hotel worker have broken their silence. The witnesses described the scene that unfolded.

Phil Watkins, a businessman from Australia, and Bryn Davis, from Philadelphia, both gave their accounts of the incident. Both say there was nothing out of the ordinary.

“I heard some laughter, I looked up, handshakes and they went their separate ways,” Watkins said. “Michael went to his (hotel) room and the woman returned to the desk in the lobby. It was a jovial conversation, there was no reason to believe their was anything untoward.”

“I grew up hating him but it was still exciting to see him,” Davis said. “We decided to try to buy him a drink. He said he couldn’t. We went back and forth about (Eagles quarterback) Jalen Hurts. Had a really cool, quick conversation. He asked if I wanted to take a picture. We stepped outside, took a few pictures. When we came back in, a woman came from around the corner. She met Michael and had a conversation. There was lots of laughter.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
New Explosive Details Emerge From Michael Irvin Accuser in Misconduct case
Phoenix, AZ17 days ago
Michael Irvin releases hotel video, saying it shows he did nothing wrong
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Dallas Morning News reporter fired after she addressed black mayor 'bruh' on Twitter
Dallas, TX14 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Federal Judge Gives Michael Irvin More Good News in Misconduct Case, Sets New Deadline for Marriott
Phoenix, AZ15 days ago
Patrick Mahomes Cheating Allegations, Use of Male Enhancement Pills Rumors Proven False
Kansas City, MO22 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
Michael Irvin releases video of hotel encounter with alleged accuser
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ8 days ago
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL20 days ago
Zeke Getting Cut by Cowboys Today, To Sign with New Team?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Michael Irvin Refiles $100 Million Lawsuit Against Marriott in a New State
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Assaulted, Robbed at Gunpoint
Philadelphia, PA12 days ago
Take a Peek Inside Coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado Mansion
Boulder, CO23 days ago
Pat McAfee Believes ‘Motherf—ing Hippie’ Aaron Rodgers Could Still Retire Amid QB’s Silence
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL1 day ago
Charles Barkley Fires Shot at Kendrick Perkins, Says He Suffers from ‘ESPN Disease’
Denver, CO9 days ago
NFL Executive Comes Clean on Lack of Interest in Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy