Is Nolan Smith Lions' Outside Linebacker of Future?

Read more on whether the Detroit Lions should pursue Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions are expected to address several areas of need along the defensive side of the ball this offseason.

And, one of the positions they're expected to upgrade is the linebacker position.

The Lions will be equipped with linebackers Derrick Barnes , James Houston and Malcolm Rodriguez entering the 2023 season. And, all three individuals are projected to garner a significant amount of playing time.

However, it wouldn't hurt Detroit to add depth and size to the position.

There's no doubt that Rodriguez was one of the best late-round picks in last year's draft. The Oklahoma State product, a sixth-round pick of the Lions (No. 188 overall), started in 15 games, and totaled 87 tackles, including eight for loss. He also recorded three quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble and fumble recovery each as part of a solid rookie season.

However, "Rodrigo," as he is affectionately known by the Lions fanbase, is undersized at 5-foot-11, 225 pounds. It's why he fell to the sixth round.

So, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes could be looking to add more size at the position this offseason, especially if the organization decides not to re-sign veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone .

If Holmes opts to go the route of the draft to upgrade the position, don't be surprised if he entertains the idea of selecting Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith .

Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

Smith, standing in at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, would certainly add some size to the Lions' linebackers room. He's also an athletic specimen, and turned some heads with his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month.

For starters, he recorded a 41.5-inch vertical jump -- the fourth-highest vertical jump in combine history. He also ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any linebacker at the combine this year, with a time of 4.39 seconds.

Smith, though, didn't produce eye-popping numbers at Georgia . He amassed a total of 114 tackles, including 21 for loss, and 11.5 sacks in four seasons (46 games) with the Bulldogs .

However, he did showcase glimpses of being a solid pass-rusher, and has the necessary physical tools to develop into an even better one at the next level.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah , for one, believes that Smith can grow into a Haason Reddick -level pass-rusher.

Over his last three seasons, Reddick , now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, has totaled an astounding 60 QB hits and 39.5 sacks.

If Smith could develop into even half of the player that Reddick is, he'd be well on his way to a long and fruitful NFL career.

As Smith's NFL Draft Bible profile reads, "Smith does a great job to set the edge and uses his length to stack and shed, often closing a rushing lane plus making the tackle for a stuff. He shows great understanding and execution of run defense assignments and excels on scrape exchanges, where his explosive first step and fluid hips allow Smith to contort his body and knife through a gap to penetrate. In addition, Smith has great closing burst and sideline speed, allowing him to track down horizontal runs with ease. In the passing game, Smith is an outside track rusher who wins with get-off and primarily a dip move where he can get low to the ground and bend towards the quarterback. Smith has a non-stop motor and will rack up effort sacks after multiple attempts to get off a block."

I, for one, could envision Houston and Smith taking turns coming off the edge and getting after the quarterback.

Add EDGE rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal to the mix, and you're talking about a long day for opposing quarterbacks.

Smith , who has received second-round grades from draft sites such as The Draft Network , is presently trending as a late first-round pick.

I'd consider taking him with the Lions' second first-round selection at No. 18 overall. However, in a perfect world, I'd trade up from where Detroit is picking in the second round (No. 48 and No. 55 overall) to nab the Georgia linebacker at the top of the second round.

I don't think Smith will stay on the board that long. But, man, if he does, he'd provide Holmes & Co. with great value to start off Day 2 of the draft.