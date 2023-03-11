Open in App
Odessa, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Odessa American

Rev. Bolton’s first anniversary celebrated

By Bob Campbell,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqjFR_0lFWZYbo00
The Rev. James J. Bolton is a native of Chicago who chairs the department of pre-health sciences at Odessa College. (OA File Photo)

Just having marked his first anniversary as pastor of St. James Missionary Baptist Church, the Rev. James J. Bolton will be honored with a “Pastor’s Appreciation Day” in services at 10:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.

“They are a very loving, supportive church who are interested in learning about the word of God,” said the Rev. Bolton, who is also a professor and chairman of the department of pre-health sciences at Odessa College. “They’re very open-minded.”

Sunday’s events will be preceded by music workshops Thursday and Friday nights at the 2212 E. 11th St. church with the Rev. Bryant Jones of Atlanta, Ga. Then the students will show what they have learned in the Sunday afternoon service. There will be a prayer breakfast at 11 a.m. today.

“We are a church that loves people, so anyone and everyone is invited,” said Bolton, whose wife’s name is Maanami. “I have learned that if you genuinely love people, they will love you back.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be called into ministry and serve God’s people. Our average Sunday attendance has increased from 70 to 140 and the Texas Baptist Association says we are one of the fastest-growing black churches in the area. The deacons and trustees have been extremely helpful to me.”

Bolton’s favorite scripture is Colossians 3:17, which says, “And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”

He is also particularly inspired by John 15:17: “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you.”

Curtis Arnold, chairman of St. James’ Board of Deacons, said Bolton “is not just ordinary, he is extraordinary.

“Whether you have been in the church for seven days or 70 years, James will show you fresh insights into the Bible every time he preaches,” Arnold said.

“He wants to shake every hand and hug every baby. Sometimes we have to guide people away from him because you can’t guide him away from people.”

Arnold said Bolton is a protege of the late Rev. Clay Evans of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago. where the Rev. Evans gave Bolton the preaching robe that he wears on special occasions.

“Clay Evans is a legend like Bishop T.D. Jakes of Dallas,” he said. “He brought James up in the church.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Odessa High School on fire
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Midland Woman Set To Be Contestant On Fox Show Farmer Wants A Wife!
Midland, TX8 days ago
Odessa women’s remains identified after missing for 39 years
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Major accident backs up Loop 250
Midland, TX3 days ago
MPD looking for missing person
Midland, TX3 days ago
MISD employee placed on leave
Midland, TX7 days ago
Midland PD looking for HEB thief
Midland, TX7 days ago
OPD arrests two in connection with ‘bank jugging’ investigation
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Early Morning Fire Near Odessa Damages 5 Homes
Odessa, TX5 days ago
Midlander charged after crash that injured motorcyclist
Midland, TX1 day ago
Odessa man accused of selling fentanyl to informant
Odessa, TX3 days ago
UPDATE: Midland man charged with manslaughter after deadly crash
Midland, TX7 days ago
Midland PD needs help identifying subject
Midland, TX8 days ago
Man accused of kidnapping following high speed chase from Midland to Odessa
Midland, TX8 days ago
OPD looking for buffet theft suspect
Odessa, TX7 days ago
Midland woman dies from injuries after crash
Midland, TX8 days ago
Odessan charged with intoxication assault
Odessa, TX6 days ago
OPD searching for missing person
Odessa, TX9 days ago
Mom accused of assaulting child, 4, after he refused to get on school bus
Odessa, TX13 days ago
OPD needs help identifying theft subjects
Odessa, TX13 days ago
19-year-old dies after being ejected from car
Midland, TX3 days ago
Odessan arrested after alleged months long crime spree
Odessa, TX27 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy