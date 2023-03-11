Could Braxton Berrios Jet Back to Patriots?

Newly introduced to the NFL's free agency scene, Braxton Berrios made a name for himself with the New York Jets. Could the New England Patriots welcome him back?

Sometimes, you don't know what you've got until it's gone. But suddenly, it's available again, at least for the New England Patriots.

In question, as suggested by NESN, is Braxton Berrios, a 2018 draft pick of New England's who is searching for a new home after he and the New York Jets failed to find common ground on a contract restructuring. Berrios made a name for himself in New York after injuries ate away at his two summers in Foxboro, though he did earn a Super Bowl ring on injured reserve as a rookie.

Though it probably says more about the Jets' cursed offensive situation than it does about Berrios himself, the Miami alum became one of the more reliable aerial options, standing as New York's third-leading receiver since 2019 (where Garrett Wilson is in second place after his rookie season). Berrios also earned first-team All-Pro honors as a returner for his efforts during the 2021-22 campaign.

While the Patriots' return game appears to be well-spoken for thanks to Marcus Jones , their receivers' room could use an upgrade with both Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers set to hit free agency later this month. New England was reportedly very high on Berrios before they let him go after training camp proceedings in 2019. In a rare Jets victory over the Patriots, New York's action prevented New England from getting Berrios back on its practice squad.

New England has made no secret about its desires to make the ongoing Mac Jones experiment work, and it appears that's only going to happen if he has the right brands of offensive assistance around him. Though his production took a noticeable dip last season (145 yards on 18 receptions), Berrios' experience, knowledge of the Bill Belichick offense, and potential ability to replace Meyers in the slot could make for an attractive time to create a reunion.

