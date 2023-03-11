Clearwater man, 86, arrested in hit and run that killed bicyclist

An 86-year-old man was arrested in a fatal hit and run case. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and BOYZELL HOSEY | Times ]

SAFETY HARBOR — An 86-year-old man was arrested Friday night for leaving the scene of an accident that killed a bicyclist.

Timothy Rush, who lives in Clearwater, had contacted investigators on Friday asking them to call him back. He was taken into custody after they found his Buick Enclave had a shattered windshield, broken headlight and purple paint on the front passenger bumper, which matched the bicycle that had been hit. He was arrested while leaving a Knights of Columbus meeting.

The cyclist, Mindy Miran Yi, 36, had been heading west on Enterprise Road Thursday night when she was struck from behind. She died the next day, hours before Rush was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.