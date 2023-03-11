Open in App
Clearwater, FL
See more from this location?
Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater man, 86, arrested in hit and run that killed bicyclist

By Lane DeGregory,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwh4P_0lFWXVtD00
An 86-year-old man was arrested in a fatal hit and run case. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and BOYZELL HOSEY | Times ]

SAFETY HARBOR — An 86-year-old man was arrested Friday night for leaving the scene of an accident that killed a bicyclist.

Timothy Rush, who lives in Clearwater, had contacted investigators on Friday asking them to call him back. He was taken into custody after they found his Buick Enclave had a shattered windshield, broken headlight and purple paint on the front passenger bumper, which matched the bicycle that had been hit. He was arrested while leaving a Knights of Columbus meeting.

The cyclist, Mindy Miran Yi, 36, had been heading west on Enterprise Road Thursday night when she was struck from behind. She died the next day, hours before Rush was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Clearwater, FL newsLocal Clearwater, FL
Man killed in Clearwater, investigation underway, police say
Clearwater, FL11 hours ago
Police detail arrest in Clearwater Beach surf shop shooting that killed 1
Clearwater, FL20 hours ago
Largo Man Dies After Clearwater Surf Style Shooting, No Arrest Made Yet
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tampa man known as ‘Ya Dig’ turns self in, faces manslaughter charge in woman’s death, deputies say
Tampa, FL14 hours ago
Man accused of killing Tampa mother turns himself in: HCSO
Tampa, FL20 hours ago
Woman’s body found inside Pasco County hotel room
New Port Richey, FL20 hours ago
Two St. Pete nursing home employees arrested for physically abusing elderly residents, deputies say
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Pinellas deputy fired after DUI arrest
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Man shot at Clearwater Beach Surf Style store dies; suspected shooter arrested
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
1 killed in Surf Style shooting in Clearwater; 1 arrested
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Person injured in shooting inside Clearwater Beach surf shop
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver of Ford F-150 truck in Largo, police say
Largo, FL2 days ago
Police identify 23-year-old killed after Pinellas County chase-turned-shootout
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
Largo woman accused of trying to sell home she didn’t own faces new charges
Largo, FL2 days ago
Spring Hill man, 24, killed when car overturns during early-morning crash
Spring Hill, FL3 days ago
New Port Richey Police Charge woman with Child neglect after leaving baby in pool
New Port Richey, FL3 days ago
Missing Runaway Leila Bruno From Wesley Chapel May Be In Clearwater Beach
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
St. Pete man accused of killing man, dumping body in alley after argument
Saint Petersburg, FL4 days ago
86-year-old Clearwater man arrested in deadly hit-and-run, deputies say
Clearwater, FL5 days ago
'Tragic weekend:' Florida man accused of shooting, killing friend during fishing trip
Ruskin, FL3 days ago
Officer files lawsuit against Bradenton police chief after multiple allegations
Bradenton, FL3 days ago
Man arrested, allegedly shot friend during fishing trip in Hillsborough Co., deputies say
Ruskin, FL4 days ago
Teen injured in Tampa shooting
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Man arrested for fire that destroyed 4 homes in Pasco County, deputies say
Holiday, FL4 days ago
Child hospitalized after shooting in Tampa
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash near Plant City
Plant City, FL4 days ago
Tampa police looking for thieves who targeted Publix shoppers
Tampa, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy