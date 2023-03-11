“Man, good luck” - Tyrese Haliburton says Rajon Rondo “warned” him about Rick Carlisle

Rondo-Carlisle beef affected the playmaker's opinion about the coach, which he wanted to warn Haliburton about.

Tyrese Haliburton faced new challenges after he was traded to the Indiana Pacers last year. One of them was playing under head coach Rick Carlisle , who is known for often not allowing the playmakers to have complete freedom on the floor.

“It wasn’t that bad when I got there, 'cause I didn’t know the plays; you are just out there hoopin’, so he couldn’t call anything,” Haliburton said on the latest Knucklehead podcast.

Rondo - Carlisle beef

“It was funny, I remember, we playing Cavs my first game getting traded. Everybody knows Rondo and Carlisle don’t have the greatest relationship. And Carlisle has a reputation; he used to call a ton of plays - he doesn't call as many plays these days. But Rondo was like, ‘Man, good luck!’ Because we are kinda similar, we are both point guards who love to pass and bring the ball up the floor,” he continued.

In his first game after being traded, veteran Rondo tried to “warn” the young guard about the challenges he would encounter while playing in Carlisle's system.

During the 2014-2015 season, the two worked together in Dallas , where they had issues that eventually led to Rondo's departure from the franchise, so it comes as no surprise that the legendary playmaker isn't fond of him.

Blooming relationship

Despite the criticism, it appears the new Indiana Pacers tandem is going strong. Haliburton is putting up phenomenal numbers in his third season in the league and is quickly shaping up to be an exceptional pass-first point guard who can explode and score 30 points at any moment.

The coach gave him complete freedom to create on offense, and so far, so good. Tyrese holds the strings in his hands and is bursting with confidence, which he shows with his plays on the court.

“Coming into this year, he pulled me aside and was like, ‘Hey man, I don’t wanna call plays anymore; I want you to be the head of it. And that meant the world for me 'cause if I got trust from him, a championship coach, he’s been around great players. If he got trust in me, how can I not trust myself?” Young Pacers’ star concluded.