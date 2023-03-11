Man Demonstrates How to Extend the Life of All Those Freshly-Picked Spring Tulips

If you're a fan of all the flowers that spring brings with it, you probably keep some in your home. But the problem with flowers is that they end up dying eventually, many earlier than others. Tulips are a particular spring favorite, and now that it's time for them to blossom, there are plenty of tips for you to keep in mind to make them last as long as humanly possible.

This man demonstrates the proper way to trim and cut tulips in an easy to understand manner. Even if you don't typically work with flowers, it's easy to follow.

He suggests getting a sharp pair of scissors and trimming every stem at a 45-degree angle to start with. This can take a little while to do, so don't be afraid to spend some time on it.

Then, make sure that none of the tulips' leaves are submerged in the water when trimming or when you put them back eventually. You can also trim off lower-hanging leaves after you work on the stems. Don't throw them away -- arrange them throughout your vase.

Finally, once you're done trimming, spray the tulips with water and place your vase in a sunny spot. With these steps, they should last for the next few weeks at least, and you'll have beautiful flowers ready to go!

Ready to have long-lasting Easter tulips? Be sure and follow these rules!

