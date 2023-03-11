Open in App
WPRI 12 News

Senior dogs wed at Vintage Pet Rescue

By Sarah Doiron,

5 days ago

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Two senior dogs tied the knot in a special ceremony at Vintage Pet Rescue Friday.

Chai and Claire have been inseparable ever since the two met at the Foster rescue.

“These two waited a very long time to find true love,” Vintage Pet Rescue wrote in a social media post .

Chai was recently found as an emaciated stray in Connecticut, according to the rescue, while Claire made her way up to Rhode Island from a shelter in Georgia.

“When Chai laid eyes on the freshly groomed Claire he was instantly smitten,” Vintage Pet Rescue said. “The courtship began.”

While it took Claire a few days to warm up to Chai, the rescue said the couple eventually began, “cuddling together and sharing meals.”

“We know it’s fast, but when you know, you know,” Vintage Pet Rescue said. “Chai and Claire aren’t getting any younger and they know each day is precious.”

Dressed to the nines, the couple celebrated their big day surrounded by fellow retirees who appeared to be most interested in the wedding cake.

In lieu of wedding gifts, the couple is requesting donations for the Vintage Pet Rescue, “so more senior dogs can find true love.”

    (Courtesy: Vintage Pet Rescue)
    (Courtesy: Vintage Pet Rescue)
    (Courtesy: Vintage Pet Rescue)
    (Courtesy: Vintage Pet Rescue)
    (Courtesy: Vintage Pet Rescue)
    (Courtesy: Vintage Pet Rescue)
    (Courtesy: Vintage Pet Rescue)
    (Courtesy: Vintage Pet Rescue)
    (Courtesy: Vintage Pet Rescue)
    (Courtesy: Vintage Pet Rescue)
    (Courtesy: Vintage Pet Rescue)
    (Courtesy: Vintage Pet Rescue)
    (Courtesy: Vintage Pet Rescue)
