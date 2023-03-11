Kentucky student newspaper 'appalled' by interaction with Arkansas staffer at SEC Tournament

A University of Kentucky student journalist was capturing video after Arkansas men's basketball lost in the SEC Tournament on Friday when a staff member from the team reportedly grabbed his phone and threw it to the ground.

Jack Weaver , the photo editor for the Kentucky Kernel , UK's independent student-run newspaper, was in Nashville for the SEC Tournament to cover the Wildcats' game against Vanderbilt .

Before the Wildcats began warmups, Weaver was near the baseline as Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman walked off the court. The Razorbacks had just lost to Texas A&M in the quarterfinals, 67-61 .

According to Weaver's tweet , Musselman "left the court in a rage of f-bombs." The tweet included a three-second video, which did not capture Musselman cursing, but shows Arkansas director of internal operations Riley Hall, who was walking behind Musselman, walk toward Weaver's phone before it appears to fall. Weaver said the Arkansas staffer "grabbed my phone and threw it at the ground."

The Kernel released a statement on Twitter shortly after: "The Kentucky Kernel is appalled by the actions of the Arkansas mens (sic) basketball program. Jack Weaver always embodies professionalism on the job and no journalist, especially a student journalist, should be subjected to violence for simply doing their job."

Weaver declined comment to The Courier Journal when reached Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek released a statement Saturday afternoon. Yurachek said he met with Hall, staff members and others "who personally observed the interaction."

"During our conversation, Mr. Hall expressed his regret that while leaving the floor his engagement inadvertently resulted in knocking the reporter's cell phone from his hand," the statement read. "While, based on our, discussion, I do not believe there was malicious intent, I have addressed the issue with Mr. Hall and he agrees his actions were not appropriate or reflective of our program. On behalf of Mr. Hall and our program, I want to offer an apology to the reporter impacted by these actions."

