One of Germany's Coolest Restaurants Can Only Be Reached by Cable Car

German cuisine is often overlooked in terms of food, especially when compared to the flashier nearby competition from Italy and France. However, incredible German food can be found throughout the country, both with modern takes on cultural classics and tried-and-true faves like schnitzel and spätzle.

But where in Germany do you go when you not only want to eat good, but eat in style as well? Travel vlogger @paniluiza took a delicious trip to one of Germany's nicest restaurants- which can only be reached via gondola!

You're not just going to hop into the car and drive up to this restaurant! This scenic restaurant is made even more exclusive by the fact that it can only be reached via a cable car ride, as well as its prestigious location. The restaurant sits on top of the Zugspitze, a towering mountain that sits on the border of Germany and Austria. At nearly 3,000 meters above sea level, the Zugspitze is the single tallest mountain in Germany!

But we're not here to talk about the mountain- we're here to talk about the restaurant. Luiza's cable car ride up the Zugspitze took her up to the prestigious alpine restaurant, Panorama Lounge 2962 (the "2962" part comes from the height of the Zugspitze's peak itself). Panorama Lounge 2962 treats its visitors to Alpine culinary favorites as they sit in the restaurant's amazing panoramic dining rooms. From these rooms, you can see the surrounding four countries of Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Italy. Where else can you eat dinner with a view like that?

"Please tell me the prices... I am going after Deutschlandticket," asked @roosht3. Now here's the clincher: the restaurant itself isn't terrible (€30-75 depending on if you go there for lunch or dinner) but that scenic cable car ride up... well: "Cable car cost about €58-60." informed @yaniisme_.

For us, the pricey gondola rode seems worth the splurge- at least, we were pretty sold by Luiza's video. But if a dinner at Panorama Lounge 2962 and the cable car ride up don't both fit in your budget, don't give up. "There are 3 paths that you can use to walk up there. But the cable car is very convenient," informs @milfit.ben. Get on your hiking boots!

The gondola might be the coziest way up, but however you get to the top, Panorama Lounge 2962 sits with amazing food and views of four countries!

