Woman's Impersonation of Trader Joe's Cashiers Couldn't Be More Accurate

If you’re a regular Trader Joe’s shopper, you’re probably very familiar with the attitude of the cashiers. It might even be one reason you shop there. Or it may be a reason you don’t. TikTok content creator @ itsjennalu hilariously shows us what she experiences when she does her shopping.

You may have thought they were only asking you these questions.

This is hysterical! She is in a Hawaiian shirt, pretending she’s a cashier and remarks, “Omg, you got so much great stuff. You’re like an expert TJ’s shopper, I can tell.” She continues by holding up a bag of pasta and saying, “You’re kidding. Where did you find this? I didn’t know we had pasta.” Too funny! Then she’s holding a bottle and exclaims, “Enchilada sauce! Are you having a taco on Tuesday? Literally, tacos are so good. Have you had a taco before? They’re probably my number seven favorite food. Except for when my mom makes them and adds sour cream. I don’t like sour cream. This enchilada sauce is actually pretty good. Sometimes I like to mix it with ranch dressing. Do you want me to write down the recipe? I’m going to put all your stuff in this one bag. It’s going to be heavy, so grab it from the bottom. These handles don’t really work. Omg, your total is exactly $20. Let me go get you a bouquet of flowers to celebrate.” Ha! That is the experience we have when we shop at trader joes too.

The audience knew this was accurate. Viewer @victoriabrown12398 commented, “Can confirm we absolutely do all of this.” Viewer @k8ey said, “I always thought they just liked me… I didn’t know they did this with everyone lol.” Viewer @merichua commented, “I love over sharing and lying to them about what I'm going to do later. My cashier today thinks I'm going to Cuba next week for a business trip.” Might as well describe the life you wish you had.

We love shopping at TJ’s, even if they are overly friendly. It’s much better than having crabby cashiers.