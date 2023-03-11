Georgia Football: 3 Reasons Why the Bulldogs Could Three-Peat as National Champions

No college football program in the modern era has won three straight national championships, with Minnesota the last to claim the feat in the 1930s. That alone should indicate the difficulty of the task facing Georgia in 2023.

And yet the Bulldogs not only look to have a real chance to be the last team standing for the third straight season; at this point, they have to be considered the favorite .

Yes, Georgia has to replace its starting quarterback and what will likely be more early-round NFL draft picks. But after a 15-0 2022 campaign, the Bulldogs also bring back eight starters from the national championship game on both offense and defense. Plus, after inking a top-three recruiting class for the seventh year in a row, Georgia should have plenty of young talent waiting in the wings.

Here are three reasons for optimism that Kirby Smart can lead the Bulldogs to a third straight national title.

1. Weapons abound for whoever plays quarterback

If there's a primary concern about the Bulldogs' 2023 team, it has to be the offense — and particularly, the passing attack. Stetson Bennett, the former walk-on who started the past two seasons behind center and earned an invitation to the Heisman Trophy ceremony last season, is finally out of eligibility, meaning Georgia will have to turn to an inexperienced player behind center. Plus, innovative offensive coordinator Todd Monken left for the NFL, taking the same job on the Baltimore Ravens' coaching staff.

We don't yet know who will quarterback the Georgia offense next fall. It figures to be a competition between Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff, both former highly-touted recruits who have waited their turn. Redshirt freshman Gunnar Stockton, another former five-star prospect, could be in the mix, as well.

But here's the thing: It might not really matter who is behind center because Georgia's offense is going to be loaded with playmakers. Brock Bowers, who won the Mackey Award as the best tight end in the country, will be back for another season. He'll be joined by returning wideouts Ladd McConkey (Georgia's second-leading receiver last season, behind Bowers) and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. And oh by the way, Smart went and added a pair of proven SEC receivers from the transfer portal in Dominic Lovett from Missouri and RaRa Thomas from Mississippi State. Throw in the return of running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton as well as four of five starters on the offensive line, and whoever is playing quarterback likely won't have to do too much for Georgia's offense to be explosive. That's a good position to be in.

2. The next wave of defensive stars looks ready to arrive

Smart has built the Georgia dynasty on a ferocious defense, the best example being the 2021 unit that led the nation in scoring defense and produced five first-round draft picks a year ago. We don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but this year's iteration is shaping up to be similarly talented.

After the Bulldogs lost so much from their 2021 defense, a host of underclassmen were forced into larger roles last season. Safe to say they rose to the occasion, with Georgia ranking fifth nationally in scoring defense, allowing an average of 14.3 points per contest.

Now, the majority of those players will be back with a year of experience under their belts. The inside linebacker duo of Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson both recorded at least 70 tackles last season. Mykel Williams emerged as a force to be reckoned with off the edge, leading the team with 4.5 sacks as a true freshman, two of which came during the College Football Playoff. Fellow true sophomore Malaki Starks started 12 games during his first season on a college campus and racked up 68 tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups from his safety spot.

Georgia will certainly miss Carter anchoring its defensive line and Kelee Ringo's ability to lock down an opposing team's best receiver. But at least on paper, this year's defense should be deeper and more experienced than last year's unit.

3. The program simply knows how to win

During the first few years of Smart's tenure at Georgia, he developed a reputation for finding a way to lose the wrong game at the wrong time, preventing him from ever quite reaching the mountaintop.

He's certainly shattered that perception over the past two seasons.

Georgia's 29-1 record over the past two seasons speaks for itself. Smart has completed his Nick Saban emulation in not only building a machine of a program that churns out talent, but pushing the right buttons during the season and on game days. And it's not just the Bulldog coaching staff, but the players, too, who have seen what it takes to win at the highest level and proven they can do it.

While success isn't necessarily always a good thing, as it can breed complacency, Smart clearly knows how to motivate his players, as evidenced by Nolan Smith's laughable quote after the national championship game that people "thought we were going to go 7-5." Ultimately, when it comes down to a key late-season game, having a roster full of guys who have played in SEC and national championship games should serve as a huge advantage.

