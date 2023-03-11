Open in App
Osceola County, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2-year-old killed in deadly Osceola County crash, troopers say

By Nikki DeMarco,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3S1B_0lFWPf3H00

A 2-year-old was killed in a crash in Osceola County after a car slammed into the back of a bus, troopers say.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of Westside Boulevard and Funie Steed Road.

Troopers said a Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound on Westside Boulevard approaching the intersection of Funie Steed Road.

Meanwhile, a Van Hool Commuter Bus, also traveling northbound, was stopped at a four-way stop sign.

According to a news release, the Caravan failed to stop and slammed in the back of the bus.

The driver of the Caravan, a 29-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A 2-year-old male sitting in a forward-facing car seat in the Caravan was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

There were not passengers in the bus and the driver was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.

