Time Change: Spring Forward, check your smoke alarms

Sunday, March 12, is the beginning of Daylight Saving Time.

We set our clocks back one hour at 2 a.m.

Daylight Saving Time (“DST”) is the practice of moving the clocks forward one hour from Standard Time during the summer months and changing them back again in the fall, according to the Old Farmers Almanac.

The idea is to allows us to make better use of natural daylight: moving the clocks forward one hour in the spring grants us more daylight during summer evenings, while moving clocks back one hour in the fall grants us more daylight during winter mornings.

Your Safety

The American Red Cross asks everyone to turn their clocks forward one hour and test their smoke alarms.

Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half, according to the Red Cross, which states in irts 2023 safety campaign, that it’s critical to “Turn and Test” and take the following lifesaving steps to stay safe from home fires — the nation’s most frequent disaster:

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. That’s because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the date of your smoke alarms and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Practice your two-minute escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out from every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows where to meet.

Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like. Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.

Fast Facts

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters every year and most of them are home fires. To help prevent fire-related deaths and injuries, the Red Cross launched the Home Fire Campaign with community partners in 2014 to reduce fire-related deaths and injuries.

Most recently, with support from thousands of community partners, the campaign met its goal of installing 2.5 million free smoke alarms and making 1 million households safer across the country.

So far, the Home Fire Campaign is credited with saving more than 1,583 lives in the U.S. Because home fires remain a daily threat and the campaign has made a lifesaving difference, the Red Cross will be continuing the program with community partners as part of its standard services across the country.

Visit redcross.org/fire for more information. You can also download the agency's free Emergency app by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores.