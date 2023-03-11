Maharaj in danger of missing ODI World Cup with Achilles injury

Keshav Maharaj is in danger of missing the 2023 ODI World Cup after rupturing his left Achilles tendon while celebrating a wicket. South Africa's lead spinner is looking at a minimum of six months out of the game and may not be able to make it to India in October when the iCC tournament is due to begin.

Maharaj suffered the injury on Saturday when he took off on a run to celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Kyle Mayers in the second Test match in Johannesburg. He pulled up almost immediately and needed to be stretchered off the field and to a hospital. Scans taken there revealed significant damage and he is now on crutches, with a moon boot on his left leg.

Maharaj has only played 27 ODIs since his debut in 2017. He has a much bigger role within the Test side as their hold-up bowler. His exploits include a taking a nine-for in Sri Lanka and given the upcoming World Cup is taking place in similar conditions, he might have had a reasonable chance of participating.

In the short-term, Maharaj will not be able to join Middlesex , having signed on to play for them in the English County Championship and the T20 Blast later this year. He will turn his attention to rehab instead, much like Keegan Petersen , another long-term absentee as a result of a freakish on-field injury .

South Africa waited until Maharaj was back at the Wanderers to celebrate their 284-run victory over West Indies, their final game of this World Test Championship cycle. Their next red-ball assignment is not until December 2023.