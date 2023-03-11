Open in App
Denver, CO
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local man facing arson charges taken into custody in Denver after anonymous tip

By Taylor Spirito,

6 days ago
A 2021 arson suspect from McKees Rocks was taken into custody in Denver Thursday.

According to Allegheny County police, Andre Quinones, 30, was wanted for charges related to an August 2021 duplex arson.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Police looking for man accused of setting fire to Stowe Township duplex

On Aug. 12, 2021 at around 6 p.m., crews were called to a duplex for reports of a fire in the 1300 block of Island Avenue in Stowe Township. A woman was home at the time of the arson and managed to escape without being hurt, but four firefighters were injured when part of the porch collapsed on them.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, all four firefighters had burns, one had a leg injury and another had five broken vertebrae.

The duplex was destroyed in the fire, officials said.

Investigators determined that Andre Quinones, 28, of McKees Rocks, was responsible for setting the fire. In addition to the warrant for arson-related charges, Quinones was also charged in connection to a physical altercation that took place earlier in that day. The victim in the arson was also involved in the physical altercation.

Officials said that late last month, an anonymous tip was submitted to the U.S. Marshals Service in Denver that an arson suspect from Pennsylvania was possibly in Denver.

Deputy U.S. Marshals initiated the investigation, observing and identifying Quinones at a home.

On Thursday, officials saw Quinones leaving the house and followed him to a storage unit facility where he was taken into custody.

Quinones was transported to the Denver Downtown Detention Center. He is currently awaiting extradition in addition to possible other charges.

“This case proves that no matter how far you run from your crime, whether it be to another city, another state, or even another country, you will eventually be caught and brought to justice,” said Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Katrina Crouse. “Our Colorado Violent Offender Task Force works tirelessly to get dangerous fugitives off the street in an effort to make our communities safer. We thank our outstanding law enforcement partners for their help in this apprehension and we also want to recognize the brave tipster who provided invaluable information in this case. Our thoughts are with the firefighters who suffered injuries as a result of this arson.”

