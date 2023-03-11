The first Asian actress to be nominated for an Oscar kept her heritage hidden until after her death
By Isaiah Reynolds,
6 days ago
Merle Oberon is credited as the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated for an Academy Award.
However, she kept her South Asian heritage hidden for her entire life — the truth coming out years after her death.
Oberon's account is a part of the unfortunate history people of color have faced in Hollywood.
Merle Oberon was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in "The Dark Angel" (1935). She was the first Asian actress to be nominated for an Oscar — but at the time, no one knew who she truly was. As one of the shining stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, Oberon went on to star in popular films like "Wuthering Heights" (1939) and "Désirée" (1954). Fearing her career would come to an end if her South Asian heritage would be known, she hid her origins for her entire life.
Desperate to maintain a future in Hollywood, Oberon invented the origin story of being from Tasmania, Australia, erasing her Indian roots. Oberon's performance in "Wuthering Heights" (1939) is often credited for solidifying her place as Hollywood royalty. Directors Samuel Goldwyn and Sir Alexander Korda, both of whom Oberon had previously worked with, helped her neutralize her accent and assimilate any traits that may have given away her South Asian heritage.
Oberon also employed lightening techniques to blur her blemishes and "whiten" her complexion.
