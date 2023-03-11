$9.6M mansion with ‘ultimate man cave’ sets Canopy MLS record

A mansion near Asheville sold recently for $9.6 million, becoming the highest-priced single-family residential sale ever recorded in Canopy MLS.

That English Tudor-style home sits on about 1.5 acres at 29 Hemlock Road in a secluded section of Biltmore Forest, just outside of Asheville and near popular tourist attraction the Biltmore Estate. It sold on March 6.

Charlotte-based Canopy Realtor Association, which owns Canopy MLS, confirmed the record price to CBJ. Canopy MLS’ service area spans 23 counties in the central and western parts of North Carolina and three South Carolina counties in the Charlotte metro.

The 9,538-square-foot mansion houses five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. The open floor plan features large living areas on the main level, including a chef’s kitchen and keeping room, and a sunroom with homemade, antique brick floors that open to a patio, according to Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, whose Sandi AuBuchon had the listing and Marilyn Wright brought forth the buyer.

