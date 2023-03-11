If you're shopping on a budget, Amazon Warehouse has deals on top-rated like-new items

If you haven't shopped at Amazon Warehouse before, you'll find thousands of like-new, open-box and pre-owned items that have been returned by customers. The shopping giant says it inspects and grades each item using a 20-point quality inspection process—and it offers a 30-day return policy to back it up. That means you can get top-tier tech that's fully tested, but at rock bottom prices.
For instance, you can score a pre-owned Echo Show 8 for as little as $84.99 right now, down from the usual price of $129.99. We loved the Echo Show 8 when we tested it, saying, “The second-generation Echo Show 8 performs all of the smart home tasks you’re used to from an Echo device, but also incorporates compelling new communication functionality and superbly simple entertainment options.”
