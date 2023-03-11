Rams were among teams that attended Odell Beckham Jr.'s workout

Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t wind up playing last season after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl as a member of the Rams, but he’s searching for his next team for the 2023 season. Beckham is working his way back toward full health and on Friday, he held a workout for teams across the NFL.

The Rams have maintained interest in Beckham as a free agent and it’s no surprise that they were one of the teams in attendance for his workout this week. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports listed 11 teams that were present, with the Jets also being expected to attend, so it’s presumed they were the 12th.

Beckham spent the second half of the 2021 season with the Rams and helped them win Super Bowl LVI, though he unfortunately tore his ACL during the game and has been sidelined since.

Sean McVay said as recently as Friday that the Rams will “absolutely monitor” Beckham’s situation, along with Robert Woods’, but Woods is no longer available after signing with the Texans.

Beckham could be a fit in Los Angeles, even with Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson on the roster. The team has given Robinson permission to seek a trade, so he could be moved, which would open the door further for Beckham to return.

He can still make some pretty nifty catches, too.