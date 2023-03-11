Open in App
Mississippi State
See more from this location?
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi caregivers provide $5.6B in value; group pushing for tax incentives

By Magnolia State Live,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xl86h_0lFWH0Hp00

The unpaid care provided by the 470,000 caregivers in Mississippi is valued at $5.6 billion, according to new state data available in AARP’s latest report in the Valuing the Invaluable series. This is a $900,000 increase in unpaid contributions since the last report was released in 2019. The report highlights the growing scope and complexity of family caregiving and highlights actions needed to address the many challenges of caring for parents, spouses, and other loved ones.

“Family caregivers play a vital role in Mississippi’s health care system, whether they care for someone at home, coordinate home health care, or help care for someone who lives in a nursing home,” said AARP Mississippi State Director Kimberly L. Campbell, Esq. “We want to make sure all family caregivers have the financial, emotional and social support they need, because the care they provide is invaluable both to those receiving it and to their community.”

AARP Mississippi provides support to family caregivers and the loved ones who depend on them for care. In 2015, AARP Mississippi worked to pass The Caregiver Act, one of the first states to do so.

AARP Mississippi also has urged lawmakers to pass a caregiver tax credit to bring much needed financial relief to family caregivers who pay for expensive care to help their loved ones live at home.

full report for national and state-by-state data on the economic value of unpaid care by family and friends.

Resources and information on family caregiving are available at aarp.org/caregiving.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
Ex-Nonprofit head pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud
Jackson, MS10 hours ago
Ex-rep: Legislative plans in Mississippi are ‘Jim Crow 2.0’
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Mississippi university president will resign months after no-confidence vote
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mississippi tax return preparer sentenced, ordered to pay back $58,000 for filing false returns
Mccomb, MS3 days ago
Amtrak leaders hoping to expand service from Mississippi to Dallas
Meridian, MS4 days ago
Get ready for the filet mignon of chicken Mississippi. Restaurant chain opens third store in state soon.
Brookhaven, MS1 hour ago
Choctaws announce expansion at southeast Mississippi casino
Laurel, MS4 days ago
Mississippi Supreme Court will revisit police collision case
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Mississippi Supreme Court agrees to review whether officer was driving recklessly when he crashed into vehicle during emergency call
Oxford, MS17 hours ago
Mississippi SkillsUSA students heading to national competition
Oxford, MS4 days ago
These four Mississippi communities made this year’s Southern Living Best Small Towns list. Do you live in one of them?
Ocean Springs, MS5 days ago
Mississippi Youth Institute brings high schoolers together to fight hunger
Starkville, MS7 days ago
Incident prompts warning to Mississippi residents about potential dangers with Delta-8 THC
Oxford, MS5 days ago
Mississippi Tax Return Preparer Sentenced to 18 Months in Federal Prison
Mccomb, MS6 days ago
Mississippi man gets 2 years for threats to CDC officials
Ridgeland, MS6 days ago
Mississippi 3-year-old boy walking on road leads deputies to remote beach where his mother, sisters drowned
Ethel, MS54 minutes ago
Mississippi university to celebrate venue’s anniversary with star-studded event
Oxford, MS2 days ago
23-year-old Biloxi man killed in crash on I-12 in St. Tammany
Covington, LA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy