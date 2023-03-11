Open in App
Seattle, WA
Sportsnaut

Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks among NFL teams interested in signing Bobby Wagner to open free agency

By Matt Johnson,

5 days ago

Just weeks after being released by the Los Angeles Rams, All-Pro linebacker and future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner is generating significant interest from teams in the days leading up to NFL free agency.

Los Angeles mutually agreed to part ways with Wagner in February, allowing the 32-year-old to pursue opportunities with a contender as the Rams launched into a rebuild. Because he was released, the 6-foot linebacker is allowed to sign with any team before the top NFL free agents even meet with clubs.

  • Bobby Wagner stats (2022): 140 total tackles, 10 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks

Wagner generated immediate free-agent buzz after hitting the open market. With the start of the 2023 league year approaching, on March 15, momentum towards the NFL veteran finding a new home seems to be progressing.

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score , the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers have already called Wagner about a potential partnership. Furthermore, the Seattle Seahawks are also very open to reuniting with their former defensive leader and perennial Pro Bowl selection.

Wagner, the 47th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, starred in the heart of Seattle’s defense from 2012-’21. He earned eight All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl appearances, led the NFL in tackles twice and was a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team .

Linebacker was a weakness on the Seahawks’ defense in 2022, with its defense finishing near the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed and yards per carry. Seattle also struggled to cover tight ends and running back, two areas where Wagner could help in the middle of the field.

Dallas wants to re-sign linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who played very well this past season after struggling through injuries in recent years. While there is mutual interest between the two sides, the Cowboys see an opportunity to reunite Wagner with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as a way to help their defense improve next season.

Several other NFL teams will be involved, but the Seahawks, Chargers and Cowboys all have a lot to offer Wagner. While money will be a factor, the clearest path to winning a Super Bowl might ultimately be the difference-maker.

