The Times-Gazette

Loudonville-Perrysville superintendent search narrowed to five

By Jim Brewer,

5 days ago
LOUDONVILLE − The Loudonville-Perrysville Board of Education will interview five applicants for superintendent at special meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The meetings will each begin at 5:30 p.m. in the conference room at the C.E. Budd Elementary School, 210 E. Main St. Interviews will be conducted in executive session.

Nineteen people have applied for the position, which will open this summer when superintendent Catherine Puster’s resignation takes effect at the end of June.

After three tries, board approves '23-'24 school calendar

The Tri-County Educational Service Center in Wooster has facilitated the superintendent search, and said the school board has singled out five candidates to be interviewed this week.

Their resumes were provided after a public records request by the Times-Gazette.

  • Jennifer L. Allerding: Superintendent of Galion City Schools since December 1999, Allerding has 13 years of administrative experience, at Galion, Massillon and Tusky Valley.
  • Michael Eicher: Principal of Burroughs Elementary School in the Columbus City School District, Eicher has seven years of administrative experience, including in Columbus, Logan Elm, and Dawson-Bryant. He taught science and gifted education at the Clear Fork Valley Local Schools and Dublin City Schools.
  • Jonathan Muro: Principal of Madison Middle School in the Mansfield Madison district, Muro has served as an administrator for 13 years.
  • Matthew J. Rodriguez: Principal of Chippewa High School in Doylestown since 2015, Rodriguez has a total of 17 years of administrative experience, as well as four years as a boys varsity basketball coach in Malvern.
  • Mark Wilcheck: Director of personnel and assistant superintendent of the Mansfield City Schools, Wilcheck previously served as superintendent at Minford and Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools. The Cardington district pursued a building project under his watch.

A spokesperson for Tri-County indicated the board could interview additional candidates.

