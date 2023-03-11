Open in App
Atlanta, GA
Preview: Hawks Host Celtics on Short Rest

By Pat Benson,

5 days ago

Everything fans must know about the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks.

Preview

There is no rest for the weary in the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks are just a few hours removed from a win in our nation's capital and are gearing up to host the Boston Celtics.

Boston narrowly defeated Atlanta in November and will meet again on the final day of the regular season. The reigning Eastern Conference Champions are in cruise control for the next month, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown co-piloting the flight.

However, Atlanta desperately needs a win. They currently rank eighth in the east, 1.5 games behind the Miami Heat and four games behind the Brooklyn Nets. The good news is Trae Young is playing his best ball of the season.

Sure, Young always finds a way to average roughly 26 points and ten assists per game. But his shooting splits have improved, and he is more locked in on defense than ever before.

Atlanta faces an uphill battle against Boston tonight. Of course, a win would be great, but the team needs to continue improving and gelling before the postseason arrives.

Injury Report

Boston's injury report lists Payton Pritchard, Robert Williams III, and Danilo Gallinari as out for tonight's game.

Atlanta has not yet released its official injury report. However, there were no players listed before last night's game in Washington.

Odds

Spread: Atlanta Hawks (+4.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 235.5

Money Line: Atlanta Hawks (+155) Boston Celtics (-188)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, & Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white). The Boston Celtics will wear their City Edition uniforms (green).

