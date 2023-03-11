SEC Men's Basketball Tournament: Aggies vs. Commodores - Preview, How to Watch, Betting Odds

Texas A&M Aggies men’s basketball team slated to face Vanderbilt Commodores in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

The No. 18 Texas A&M men's basketball team returns to the hardwood for the second consecutive day in a Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, March 11 as the Aggies aim to improve their seeding in the Big Dance.

Texas A&M is 4-1 over the last five games, winning at Tennessee and dropping a seven-point loss at Mississippi State before winning three in a row - with victories over Ole Miss and Alabama to close out the regular season prior to a big win over Arkansas in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday, March 10.

Vanderbilt, meanwhile, is 5-0 over the last five games, winning at home over Florida, on the road at Kentucky, and at home over Mississippi State to conclude the regular season prior to garnering back-to-back wins in the SEC Tournament, defeating LSU in the opening round on March 9 prior to garnering yet another win over Kentucky in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 10.

The Aggies are currently led in scoring (16.3 points per game) and assists (4.1 per game) by guard Wade Taylor IV and in rebounding (5.7 per game) by guard Dexter Dennis.

Commodores forward Liam Robbins leads Vanderbilt in both scoring (15.0 points per game) and rebounding (6.8 per game) while guard Ezra Manjon leads the team in assists (3.8 per game).

WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies (24-8, 15-3 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (20-13, 11-7 SEC).

WHEN: Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m. CT

WHERE: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee (19,395)

TV / STREAMING: ESPN | ESPN App

RADIO: 1620 AM & 94.5 FM in Central Texas and TAMUSN, SiriusXM 387.

BETTING VIA SI Sportsbook

SPREAD: Texas A&M -5.5 (-125), Vanderbilt +5.5 (-105)

TOTAL: 140.5 (o -118, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Vanderbilt +220, Texas A&M -333

