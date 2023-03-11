Open in App
Asheville, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville PD: Mars Hill man charged with cyclist's murder after Grove Street hit-and-run

By Sarah Honosky, Asheville Citizen Times,

5 days ago
ASHEVILLE - Asheville police have identified and charged a Mars Hill man following the hit-and-run around Grove Street that killed a cyclist.

According to a March 10 news release from the department, investigation revealed Calvin Tyler Dion, 21, operated the 2012 Honda Civic that struck James Shearon, 28, who was riding his bike near the 35 block of Grove Street around 5:05 p.m. March 1.

The Honda Civic was later located in a nearby parking lot.

Previous coverage:Asheville PD: Cyclist dead after Grove Street hit-and-run

Upon completion of the investigation and cooperation with the State Medical Examiners' Office, said the release, Dion was charged with felony hit and run, reckless driving, second-degree murder, speeding and failure to reduce speed.

"The Asheville Police are asking for the public's help in locating Dion, who is described as a 21-year-old white male, 6'1", 170 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes," the department said in the March 10 news release.

"His tattoos include 'NEVER FORGET' on his left hand, a unique tattoo covering on his right hand, a pentagram on his chest, and a pierced tongue. Dion is believed to be hiding in Madison County or Mooresville, NC."

If you know his whereabouts or have any information, contact APD with an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in your app store). You can also contact APD at 828-252-1110.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

