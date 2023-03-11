Replay | OHSAA girls basketball state championship: Purcell Marian beats Northwest

DAYTON — Leaving an array of No. 1 seeds and state-ranked teams in its wake during a memorable tournament run, the Northwest High School girls basketball team readied for one last challenge .

Northwest played yet another state-ranked team Saturday morning at University of Dayton Arena, this time in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II state championship game.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian stopped Northwest's memorable tournament run , winning 57-48. Purcell Marian, a reigning state champ after winnning the Division III title a year ago , proved to be a bit too much with a newly-minted Ohio Ms. Basketball in Dee Alexander leading the way.

Here's how the title game unfolded Saturday morning through our updates.

Northwest ends best season in history as state runner-up

A great run for Northwest ended just one win shy of a state title.

Dee Alexander scored a game-high 20 points to lead Purcell Marian past Northwest 57-48 in the Division II state championship game. Ohio's Ms. Basketball had 14 points in the second half.

The Cavaliers (27-2) won their second straight state title. They were Division III champions last year.

Lily Bottomley finished with 18 points for Northwest (27-3), which had a 17-game winning streak snapped. Ashley Cudnik and Ashlyn Stark had 10 points apiece.

Northwest trails 41-34 entering the fourth quarter

It comes down to the final eight minutes for Northwest.

Lily Bottomley scored 11 points and Ashley Cudnik hit a couple of 3s in the quarter to keep Northwest close. Purcell Marian hit 4 of 6 3-pointers to maintain its lead.

Late run gives Purcell Marian 21-15 halftime lead

The Cavaliers used an 8-2 run late in the first half to grab their biggest lead of the game.

Ky'Aira Miller leads Purcell Marian with nine points. Dee Alexander, Ohio's Ms. Basketball, has six.

Lily Bottomley leads Northwest with five points.

Northwest and Purcell Marian tied at 9-9 after one quarter

It took Northwest almost six minutes to score their first points. Then they came in 3s.

Lily Bottomley and Gwen Lower converted conventional 3-point plays. Delanie Carmany also hit a 3.

2023 OHSAA girls basketball state championship game schedule

Tipoff is 10:45 a.m. Saturday for Northwest's game vs. Purcell Marian . The game is the first of four state finals Saturday. Here's the rest of the schedule Saturday:

Division IV: Toledo Christian vs. New Madison Tri-Village, 2 p.m.

Division III: Columbus Africentric vs. Doylestown Chippewa, 5:15 p.m.

Division I: Cincinnati Princeton vs. Olmsted Falls, 8:30 p.m.

Where is the 2023 OHSAA girls basketball state tournament?

All four state finals are at UD Arena on the campus of the University of Dayton.

How do I watch the Northwest vs. Purcell Marian OHSAA girls basketball state final on TV?

All four championship games will be shown on Spectrum News 1 for Spectrum subscribers and on online at SpectrumNewsApp.com .

No. 3, Ashley Cudnik, 5-10, sr., G

No. 4, Ashlyn Stark, 5-6, sr., G

No. 12, Gianna Kuhn, 5-10, sr., G

No. 20, Gwen Lower, 5-5, sr., G

No. 55, Lily Bottomley, 6-2, sr., F-C

Purcell Marian girls basketball starting five

No. 1, Cy'Aira Miller, 5-6, soph., G

No. 2, Dee Alexander, 6-1, soph., G

No. 3, Ky'Aira Miller, 5-7, soph., G

No. 14, Nicohl Dicks, 5-6, sr., G

No. 30, Jayda Mosley, 5-8, jr., G

Northwest girls basketball team features strong senior class led by Loyola (Maryland) recruit Lily Bottomley

Starters Lily Bottomley, Ashley Cudnik, Gianna Kuhn, Gwen Lower and Ashlyn Stark represent the most successful senior class in program history. A Loyola of Maryland recruit , Bottomley is Northwest's career scoring and rebounding leader. She had 13 points and 13 rebounds in Thursday's state semifinal win over Proctorville Fairland. Like Bottomley, Cudnik is a 1,000-point scorer. She scored a game-high 16 points against Fairland. Kuhn is the program's career assists leader , while Stark ranks No. 1 all-time at Northwest in steals.

Ohio Ms. Basketball Dee Alexander playing in OHSAA girls basketball state finals

Cincinnati Purcell Marian features Dee Alexander , who won Ms. Basketball earlier this week . A 6-foot-1 sophomore forward, she entered the state tournament averaging 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Alexander is only the second sophomore to be named Ohio Ms. Basketball, joining McKinley's Kierstan Bell (2017) . Bell won the award three times on her way to the WNBA .

Who are the Northwest and Purcell Marian head coaches?

Kevin Lower is 93-15 in his fourth season at Northwest. Lower previously coached the Tuslaw boys basketball team and has an overall record of 173-56.

Jamar Mosley is 135-27 in his sixth season at Purcell Marian.

Looking back at Thursday's Division II OHSAA girls basketball state semifinals

Purcell Marian 61, Bryan 47

Dee Alexander scored 34 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the field to help the Cavaliers rally for the win. She also shot 10-of-12 from the foul line. Alexander added a game-high eight rebounds and three steals.

Bryan led by as many as 11 points, 25-14 midway through the second quarter, before Purcell Marian scored the final 12 points of the half for a 26-25 lead. The Cavaliers never trailed in the second half.

Bryan (25-3) got 11 points each from Ella Rau and Ella Voigt in its first appearance at the girls basketball state tournament.

Northwest 56, Proctorville Fairland 34

Ashley Cudnik scored 16 points to lead Northwest and Lily Bottomley overcame early foul trouble to post a double-double (13 points and 13 rebounds) in the win over the state's No. 2-ranked team.

Fairland led 14-13 after one period, but Northwest outscored the Dragons 16-4 in the second quarter for a 29-18 halftime lead. Fairland got as close seven twice in the third quarter, but Northwest finished on a 22-7 run over the game’s final 11 minutes to close out the previously-unbeaten Dragons.

Seven players scored for Fairland (27-1), which was led by Bailey Russell’s nine points.

Northwest girls basketball team's OHSAA tournament scores

Northwest won seven tournament games over the last month — eliminating three No. 1 seeds — to reach the state finals in Division II.

Northwest was the No. 6 overall seed in the super district format for Northeast-West. It knocked off No. 1 seed Copley in the district final. Two games later, Northwest beat Canfield, the No. 1 seed in Northeast-East. Northwest also beat CVCA, the No. 4 seed in Northeast-West and a team it lost to twice in the regular season in PAC-7 play. Northwest knocked off a third No. 1 seed when it beat Proctorville Fairland, which had been the top seed in the Southeast district.

Here's a look at Northwest's tournament scores, by round:

Sectionals

Northwest 52, E. Cle. Shaw 4

Northwest 66, Orange 22

District tournament, at Lake High School

Regional tournament, at Barberton High School

State tournament, at UD Arena in Dayton

Cincinnati Purcell Marian girls basketball team's OHSAA tournament scores

Through their first five tournament games, the Cavaliers did not allow anyone to score more than 27 points against them. They won those games by an average margin of 45 points. Things got a lot tougher in their last two tournament wins, but the Cavaliers still won both of those by double digits.

Here's a look at Northwest's tournament scores, by round:

Sectionals

Purcell Marian 72, Cin. Wyoming 26

Purcell Marian 85, Cin. Shroder 18

District tournament , at Mason Arena

Purcell Marian 65, Cin. Mercy McAuley 27

Purcell Marian 55, Tipp City Tippecanoe 20

Regional tournament, Springfield High School

State tournament, at UD Arena in Dayton

Northwest girls basketball wins with defense

Defense has been Northwest's calling card throughout the season, including the tournament. Northwest entered Dayton having limited five of its six tournament opponents to 29 or fewer points. During the 22-game regular season, 11 teams failed to crack 30 against Northwest.

In 29 games overall, only six teams have scored 40 or more points on Northwest. The most it has allowed this season is 47, first in a 67-47 win over Louisville to end the regular season and again in a 51-47 district final win over Copley. CVCA is the only team to eclipse 40 and beat Northwest, winning 43-36 Jan. 4. That's the last time Northwest lost a game.

The other teams to break 40 on Northwest are Hiland, Alliance and Massillon. Northwest won all three by double digits, including a 56-40 win over Hiland, a Division IV state semifinalist, back in November.

Has a Canal Fulton Northwest High School team ever won a state championship?

No. However, Canal Fulton High School became Stark County's first boys basketball state champion in 1938. Canal Fulton beat Enon 42-21 to win the Class B state title.

Canal Fulton would eventually merge with Clinton High School in the 1950s and become Northwest High School.

Northwest basketball's last OHSAA final: 2004 Northwest boys: An unlikely tournament run to remember

Has a Stark County high school girls basketball team ever won a state title?

Three Stark teams have won Division I state championships:

GlenOak beat Cincinnati Mother of Mercy 49-47 to win the 1989 title.

Hoover became champions in 2002 by beating Cincinnati St. Ursula Academy 58-40.

McKinley defeated Toledo Waite 49-47 to win the 2010 title.

Has Purcell Marian ever won a girls basketball state title?

The Cavaliers beat Worthington Christian 62-38 in last year's Division III championship game.

