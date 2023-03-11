‘My Kind of Country’ Trailer Released: Reese Witherspoon Show Hopes to Find Next Country Music Star

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

A little over a month after Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, and Orville Peck teamed up with Reese Witherspoon as well as Kacey Musgraves for My Kind of Country, the new music competition series released its trailer.

In the My Kind of Country trailer, Witherspoon spoke to Musgraves about the importance of finding new talent in the music genre. “When we got together a long time ago, we were talking about how country music should stop limiting people and start opening doors.”

Musgraves then stated that country music was brought all over the world and it’s important to know just how much the genre has impacted the music industry. “The bluegrass, the folk, the gospel,” she continued. “There’s so many threads woven through country music.”

Reese Witherspoon then describes the new series as being a music competition that travels the globe to “break” the next country music singer. To do that, Witherspoon and Musgraves are partnering with Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, and Orville Peck. Witherspoon describes them as three trail-blazing, country musicians. Allen then reflected on his music career over the years. “It took me eleven years to get a record deal,” he shared. “I lived in my car.”

Guyton further explained that she was the first black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category. Peck then spoke about his famous mask. “My mask allows me to be more vulnerable,” he stated. “And share my perspective as a gay country artist.”

Witherspoon went on to add that Guyton, Allen, and Peck are going to search the world for musicians and invite them to Nashville. “Ultimately there will be one person who wins a life-changing prize from Apple Music.”

’My Kind of Country’s’ Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck Talk Finding the Next Country Music Star

Meanwhile, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck talk about what it takes to become a star. “They say country music is three chords and the truth,” Guyton explained. “It’s singing about life and your life story.”

Peck then talked about the show and what it means for the music genre. “There’s just so much potential for something I don’t think anybody’s ever seen before in country music.”

My Kind of Country notably seeks to break down barriers in the country music genre. In order to do that, the competition show will give artists who have never had the opportunity a chance to be heard in a big way.

Witherspoon has some experience in the music genre. In 2019, she declared on Twitter that female artists are underrated when it comes to country music radio. “et’s fix this y’all!” she tweeted at the time. “Women are severely underrepresented on the country radio.”

My Kind of Country will premiere on March 24th through Apple TV+.