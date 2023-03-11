Open in App
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles declares local emergency

By News Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27iP0g_0lFW3IC100

Special Paso Robles City Council meeting scheduled for Monday

– Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis declared a local emergency yesterday in response to the current and anticipated impacts of the ongoing storm event.

According to the Paso Robles Municipal Code, the city manager, acting as the director of emergency services, has the power to declare the existence or threatened existence of a local emergency when the city is exposed to conditions of disaster or of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the city, and the city council is not in session.

A special meeting of the city council has been scheduled for Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. to ratify the declaration. The agenda will be available at PRCity.com/meetings as soon as it is ready.

