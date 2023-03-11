VCU vs. Saint Louis Atlantic 10 Tournament pick, odds: Snag the favorite

VCU dominated the Saint Louis Billikens during the regular season.

We don’t see any reason to believe that that won’t continue during the Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinal round.



Gametime : 1 p.m. ET

TV : CBSSN

Live Stream : fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Should Fordham upset Dayton, the other Rams will be waiting in the Atlantic 10 title game.

VCU, the regular season champs, enter with seven straight wins, the past six by an average of nearly 16 points per game.

The Rams won both regular season meetings against the Billikens by a combined 20 points despite shooting 6-for-34 on 3-pointers.

Creating the sixth-most turnovers in the nation creates several additional opportunities when the shots aren’t falling.