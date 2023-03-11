Bombing at press event in Afghanistan kills at least 1, wounds 5
By Rich Calder,
5 days ago
At least one person was killed and five others injured after a bomb exploded Saturday during an award ceremony for journalists in Afghanistan , authorities said.
The deadly bombing occurred around 11 a.m. at the Tabian Farhang center in the city of Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, said Mohammad Asif Waziri, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for Balkh police.
It occurred only two days after another deadly bombing in Mazar-e-Sharif killed three people – including the provincial governor, Daud Muzmal – and wounded four others.
It’s unclear who died in Saturday’s blast, but journalists were among the wounded. They included Najeeb Faryad, a reporter for Aryana News television station, who said he heard a deafening sound and felt like something slammed him in the back before he fell to the ground.
No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
However, a regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — is a key rival of the Taliban.
It has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021 . Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.
