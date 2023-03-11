Open in App
New York Post

Bombing at press event in Afghanistan kills at least 1, wounds 5

By Rich Calder,

5 days ago

At least one person was killed and five others injured after a bomb exploded Saturday during an award ceremony for journalists in Afghanistan , authorities said.

The deadly bombing occurred around 11 a.m. at the Tabian Farhang center in the city of Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, said Mohammad Asif Waziri, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for Balkh police.

It occurred only two days after another deadly bombing in Mazar-e-Sharif killed three people – including the provincial governor, Daud Muzmal – and wounded four others.

It’s unclear who died in Saturday’s blast, but journalists were among the wounded. They included Najeeb Faryad, a reporter for Aryana News television station, who said he heard a deafening sound and felt like something slammed him in the back before he fell to the ground.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The identity of the deceased is unknown. Journalists were among the five wounded.
AFP via Getty Images
The authorities are still looking for those behind the attack.
AP

However, a regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — is a key rival of the Taliban.

It has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021 . Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.

with Post wires

