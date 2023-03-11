Craig Green: ‘Working in fashion wasn’t something I planned’

Craig Green photographed at his studio in London. Craig Green is a British fashion designer specialising in menswear. Following his BA studies, during which time he served an internship with Topman, Green went on to do a master's degree under Louise Wilson on the Fashion course at Central Saint Martins. © Rick Pushinsky / eyevine Contact eyevine for more information about using this image: T: +44 (0) 20 8709 8709 E: info@eyevine.com http:///www.eyevine.com Photograph: Rick Pushinsky/eyevine

I always remember making things. The earliest thing was a papier-mâché waterfall with a stream for a school project. I was around five. My mum helped me. It was charmingly ugly.

Working in fashion wasn’t something I planned. I wasn’t interested in it when I was younger. I just knew I wanted to do something creative and then all paths steered me there.

I’m aware of the danger of becoming addicted to work. Sometimes it’s necessary – sometimes it becomes an obsession. A lot of the time I don’t see my job as work. It’s a process, it’s therapy. I’m also a smoker and I eat a lot – I’m not sure what my worse habit is.

Terrifying films hold my attention. When I’m working I also like to feel scared. It either means that what I’m doing is completely the wrong thing to do, or it’s something new and exciting.

I’m not star struck very easily. I’ve met famous people – Lady Gaga , Timothée Chalamet – but I think to be star struck you have to be a bit obsessed with the person, you almost can’t speak. But I haven’t met Kate Bush yet.

My favourite Kate Bush album? Aerial . It reminds me of working on my early collections. My favourite book is Making Paper Costumes by Janet Boyes, which I found in the library at Central Saint Martins. It’s from 1974. It’s a how-to book – how to make things in paper, like a lantern man or medieval helmets. It’s quite pagan.

Until recently, I never thought about getting older. I don’t mind ageing, though I’d love my body to maintain the strength and ability to be physical and to work. I don’t know if growing older means growing wiser, but I’m not scared of it.

I’m one of those people who, when they’re cooking, thinks they know better than the recipe. I start getting creative, then it turns into a horrible mess. I don’t like eating in restaurants on my own, and we [Craig and his partner Angelos Tsourapas] don’t eat out much. I like [London restaurant] the Wolseley ; I like their schnitzel. It’s not fancy food, it’s hearty.

I cry a lot at the television. I cried recently at a viral TikTok video of a guy trying to get on to an escalator. He’s scared and a family help him down. And I cry at people achieving their goals on reality TV. I like to cry.

The future of art and fashion education worries me. A few weeks ago, I went to judge a scholarship and was shocked by the college fees. I wouldn’t be able to afford it now. I don’t know what this means for creative industries.

I feel lucky to have a job I like and to make work I like. In terms of achievements, I’m not sure what my greatest one is – I’m still working on it. It’s not over, I’m not ready to retire yet.

