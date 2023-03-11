See John Travolta’s Adventurous Son, Ben, As He Grows Up Through Photos

John Travolta welcomed his son, Benjamin in November 2010 with his late wife, Kelly Preston. Ben, as he is usually called, has an uncanny resemblance to his father, who has been sharing photos of him on Instagram since he was little. Ben is one adventurous kid with interesting passions. In March 2022, the young boy and his celebrity dad decided to adopt a puppy.

Ben first saw the puppy at the 2022 Oscars during a tribute to Betty White presented by Jamie Lee Curtis. Jamie was speaking on Betty’s passion for animals and her activism while holding “Mac and Cheese”— the pup. “I had already left the Dolby Theatre last night after honoring Betty White and was on my way home when someone texted me a photo of John holding little Mac and Cheese in the green room before his presentation of the Best Actor Oscar,” Jamie shared on Instagram at the time. “I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son Ben have adopted beautiful little Mac and Cheese and are taking her home today.”

What activities does Ben enjoy?

Instagram

Travolta has shared even more of his son’s interests on Instagram since they adopted the pup from the Oscars. Aside from being an animal lover, Travolta has posted visuals of Ben enjoying other activities such as parkour, climbing and having fun in an indoor adventure gym. Also, Travolta shared a recent photo of Ben in an indoor adventure gym.

In August 2022, the proud father revealed on his social media that Ben had attained “level 3 ninja” status with his stunts in the indoor adventure gym. In an Instagram video, Ben was seen jumping and swinging over hurdles with monkey bars using only upper body strength.

See photos of Benjamin over the years:

Ben’s ninth birthday

Instagram

The family — including Kelly — posed for a cute selfie with Ben when he turned nine.

Meet Crystal

Instagram

Travolta introduced his son’s new cat, Crystal, to his followers in March 2021.

Introducing Mac and Cheese

Instagram

Father and son announced that they adopted a new dog, Mac and Cheese, after the 2022 Oscars in March. Ben held Mac and Cheese in one hand, all smiles with his dad behind him.

Ben’s 12th Birthday

Instagram

Ben posed for a photo with Mac and Cheese on his 12th birthday. The little dog snuggled up to his little parent, in this adorable selfie.