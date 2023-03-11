Open in App
Pennsylvania State
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

It's Time To 'Spring Forward,' But Storm Packed With Strong Winds Is Coming

By Joe Lombardi & Cecilia Levine,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=377NAm_0lFVuzDD00

We're just hours away from the start of Daylight saving time with clocks moving ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12.

Though it's "Spring Forward" time, a potent storm that will be packed with a mix of snow, sleet, rain, and strong winds that could cause power outages is headed to the region.

The time frame for the storm is Monday, March 13 into Tuesday, March 14, according to the National Weather Service.

A look at projected snowfall totals from the early week Nor'easter.

AccuWeather.com

It will be the second winter storm in the span of days as the weekend is off to a messy storm thanks to a system that is now gradually winding down after bringing light snow to much of the region Saturday morning, March 11. Some areas farther west and north have seen as much as 6 inches of snowfall.

Saturday will be cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature of around 40 degrees but colder wind-chill values.

Skies will clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Sunday with a high temperature in the mid-40s and wind-chill values in the 20s.

With a high temperature of around 40 degrees on Monday, precipitation from the Nor'easter will arrive as rain, with up to a half-inch of precipitation possible before a changeover to a wintry mix into Tuesday. Northern and Central PA will get mostly snow while New Jersey will likely get mostly rain, weather maps show.

Areas across eastern PA and all of New Jersey are subject to heavy winds and possible power outages, according to AccuWeather .

Wednesday, March 15 should be partly sunny and breezy with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Snowfall Predicted for NY and NJ, with Possible Second Storm on the Way
New York City, NY5 days ago
Missing Manhole Cover Causes Delays On Route 1 In Plainsboro
Plainsboro Township, NJ17 hours ago
Major off-price retail store opens another new location in New Jersey
Morristown, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nor'easter: State Of Emergency Declared In These NY Counties
New York City, NY3 days ago
Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Winter Storm Headed To Region
Albany, NY7 days ago
Winter Weather Advisory for tomorrow
Sullivan, NY7 days ago
Winter weather advisory issued for Pennsylvania: Snow accumulations to cause slippery road conditions
State College, PA6 days ago
Crash Closes Route 130 In Central Jersey
South Brunswick Township, NJ20 hours ago
Final Facebook Posts Portray Beauty That Was NJ Tractor Trailer Driver Killed In Maryland Crash
Moorestown, NJ2 days ago
This Has Been Named The Most Charming Italian Restaurant In New Jersey
New Brunswick, NJ22 hours ago
Vehicle Flips On I-295 In South Jersey
Mount Laurel, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy