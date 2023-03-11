Open in App
Teaneck, NJ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The New York Sun

Garden State Dad Arrested — For Letting His Child Walk Outside

By LENORE SKENAZY,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MefCG_0lFVt69e00

This fall, just as Keith Kaplan was finishing up his first term as a town councilman in the New York suburb of Teaneck, New Jersey, he proposed a Reasonable Childhood Independence bill.

It states that when parents allow tots to perform age-old independent activities, like walking or playing outside, they are not guilty of “neglect” unless the tots are in obvious, serious and likely danger.

For Mr. Kaplan, the bill is especially important. That’s because of an incident he witnessed involving his friends, their daughter and the police.

On December 31, 2020, Mr. Kaplan received a text from friends who lived a few blocks away. They wanted to know if children were allowed to be outside alone with parental permission. The police, it seemed, were at their house. Mr. Kaplan headed over, too.

His friends had allowed their daughter, who was almost 7 years old, to take a walk around the neighborhood. A retired police officer had seen her and called the cops to report a child outside by herself in the cold.

The responding officer easily located the girl who was “dressed appropriately,” according to his report. He asked for her address, which she gave him. It was a few blocks away, and the cop proceeded to walk her home.

When they arrived, the girl introduced the officer to her mother and father, according to Mr. Kaplan. But the officer refused to release her unless her parents presented their identification. When they declined to do so — arguing they hadn’t done anything wrong — he called for backup.

When Mr. Kaplan arrived at his friends’ home, he started filming the encounter. By now, the girl had started crying. Then her father did “what any dad would — he went to hug his crying kid,” says Kaplan. “And at that point he was arrested. With handcuffs.”

The police report states that the father attempted to prevent the police from taking his daughter into protective custody. “I’m not going to let you do that,” he said, according to the report.

Three cops wrestled the father to the ground and then placed him in a police car, according to Kaplan. He was taken away and charged with obstructing justice, a disorderly persons offense.

Later, in his cell, he was interviewed by a woman from child protective services. She determined he was not a threat to anyone, and he was released and given a court date. The court found him guilty, and he was fined $133.

Mr. Kaplan had already been a champion of childhood independence. While the family wished to remain anonymous, Mr. Kaplan drafted the bill in response to the incident.

Mr. Kaplan’s Childhood Independence bill represents his efforts to stop treating every child as if they’re in constant danger, and every adult as if they’re a potential predator.

It passed by a vote of 4 to 1 in December and went into effect at the beginning of this year. This makes Teaneck a place where children can be children, and parents can breathe a little easier.

Creators.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Teen girl filmed beating student Adriana Kuch before suicide is hit with new charge
Berkeley Township, NJ20 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Parents charged with torture of kids forced to sleep in ‘igloo-style doghouse’
Tulsa, OK28 days ago
Suspect under arrest weeks after calling a baby ‘stupid’ online, bragging about shooting the father at least 8 times with rifle: Cops
Covington, KY28 days ago
Bus driver allegedly caught on ‘very disturbing’ video slapping and kicking young children with disabilities on way home from school
Hudson, NH8 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL5 days ago
Connecticut police arrest parents accused of throwing alcohol-fueled party before teen’s stabbing death
Shelton, CT6 days ago
A New York nurse was fired after parents captured video of her slamming their 2-day-old baby in a hospital bassinet
New York City, NY18 days ago
Heart-stopping video captures man fatally shooting co-worker in Buffalo store
Buffalo, NY20 days ago
Florida man grabbed 4-year-old, threw her at column, cops say. He went looking for more kids
Plantation, FL21 days ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
‘This is a horrific individual’: Florida man allegedly dismembered and burned body of woman he met on dating app
Indian Harbour Beach, FL3 days ago
Grandmother charged with stabbing 7-year-old granddaughter multiple times with knife
Bronx, NY22 days ago
14-Year-Old Arrested in Racist Subway Attack on Autistic Black Teen
New York City, NY1 day ago
Mother who lived in fear of son getting high on embalming fluid now pushing for law change
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Phony Hasidic TikTok-famous dad charged with molesting adopted sons after boy speaks out
Houston, TX9 days ago
Another 6-year-old caught with handgun at school, mother charged: report
Norfolk, VA26 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy