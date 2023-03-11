One dead after shooting on Cadwell Drive in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after a shooting at the 0-100 block of Cadwell Drive on Friday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers were sent to the 0-100 block of Cadwell Drive after reports of a gunshot victim.

The victim was sent to Baystate Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries. The adult man suspect was arrested at the incident.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

