Open in App
Springfield, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

One dead after shooting on Cadwell Drive in Springfield

By Emma McCorkindale,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3witKG_0lFVpm5d00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after a shooting at the 0-100 block of Cadwell Drive on Friday.

Springfield Thunderbirds took down the Providence Bruins

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers were sent to the 0-100 block of Cadwell Drive after reports of a gunshot victim.

The victim was sent to Baystate Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries. The adult man suspect was arrested at the incident.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MA newsLocal Springfield, MA
Jahvante Perez, of West Springfield, ID’d as victim in Springfield fatal shooting
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Family asks to stop destroying memorial on State Street in Springfield
Springfield, MA15 hours ago
Tractor-trailer allegedly fled from multi-car accident on I-91N in Springfield
Springfield, MA22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Victim, suspect identified in Easthampton deadly stabbing
Easthampton, MA1 day ago
Murder: Police Charge Chicopee Man In Springfield Shooting, Police Say
Chicopee, MA2 days ago
Five people without home following Springfield fire
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Suspect arrested, ghost gun seized on Beacon Circle in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
TRAFFIC: All lanes of I-291 reopened in Chicopee following crash
Chicopee, MA22 hours ago
Pittsfield man sentenced to state prison for stabbing two people
Pittsfield, MA13 hours ago
Springfield man arrested for possession of large-capacity ghost gun
Springfield, MA2 days ago
19-year-old man wounded in Hartford shooting
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Center St. in Ludlow reopens following accident
Ludlow, MA2 days ago
Suspect arrested in connection with Easthampton homicide
Easthampton, MA2 days ago
Killing In Easthampton: Woman Charged With Stabbing 23-Year-Old Man To Death
Easthampton, MA2 days ago
Easthampton woman accused of murdering her boyfriend
Easthampton, MA1 day ago
Windsor Locks man arrested for two bomb threats at elementary schools
Windsor Locks, CT2 days ago
Several local departments help put out structure fire in Granby
Granby, CT1 day ago
Massachusetts Men Face Charges After Police Seize 3D Printed Gun and Drugs
Springfield, MA21 hours ago
Car catches fire on Elm Street in Northampton
Northampton, MA2 days ago
Street closures for Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race, Parade
Holyoke, MA5 hours ago
State Police remembering Trooper Thomas Clardy 7 years after death
Charlton, MA1 day ago
Fire behind fireplace in Ashfield home put out by crews
Ashfield, MA1 day ago
Man accused of recording underage girl ID’d as DOC officer
Enfield, CT1 day ago
Ware man charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14
Ware, MA2 days ago
Drug use suspected in Greenfield head-on crash that injured at least 4
Greenfield, MA4 days ago
Fire Departments report large amount of service calls during snow storm
Northampton, MA1 day ago
O’Learys in Chicopee ribbon-cutting event with Mayor Vieau
Chicopee, MA21 hours ago
Easthampton woman charged with murder lived with victim, allegedly stabbed him five times
Easthampton, MA1 day ago
Two Springfield residents charged with trafficking cocaine
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Chicopee officer suffers serious medical event following Battle of the Badges hockey game
Chicopee, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy